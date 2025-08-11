More bytes, fewer barriers: How women can stay connected

Women in low- and middle-income countries are 15% less likely than men to use mobile internet, according to GSMA.

As South Africa celebrates Women’s Month, the African continent is bursting with innovation and ambition, and digital transformation is accelerating.

However, not everyone is keeping pace. Despite growing mobile adoption, many African women are silent and remain on the wrong side of the digital divide, held back by systemic barriers that prevent them from accessing the full benefits of the internet.

Mobile internet

According to GSMA, women in low- and middle-income countries are 15% less likely than men to use mobile internet, with these numbers rising to over 30% in Africa.

High data costs remain a major barrier, with nearly half of women entrepreneurs in Africa reporting that they have had to limit their internet use because it is unaffordable.

ALSO READ: GirlCode Hackathon set to empower women in tech across Africa

Empowering women

Kseniia Sycheva, senior global communications manager at Opera, said in this context, affordable digital access is more than just a convenience, but a catalyst for inclusion, growth, and empowerment.

“Women across the continent are rewriting the script, using digital tools not just to survive, but to grow, influence, and lead their communities. By offering a smarter, lighter, and more affordable way to browse, we’re helping women unlock the full potential of the internet – and themselves.”

Opera features

By reducing data usage by up to 90% through its compression technology, the browser helps women browse smarter, faster, and for longer, without draining their data, whether it’s a student submitting assignments, a mother accessing parenting support groups, or an entrepreneur running an online business.

Sycheva added that they’ve partnered with mobile operators across key African markets to offer free daily browsing.

“When you lower the barriers to digital access, you don’t just give women an affordable way to browse, but provide them with a platform to create, to be heard, and to lead, said Sycheva.

Gateway

Opera’s browser serves as a gateway to essential digital services – providing access to e-learning, e-commerce, job portals, public health content, and more – while running on even entry-level Android devices.

For women managing households, careers, studies, or all three, the browser becomes a digital companion.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa also echoed the power of women, saying the National Dialogue, which takes place on Friday, must be a place for “women to raise their voices.”

Ramaphosa added that the government is working in partnership with the various stakeholders to ensure women are equally represented across the structures supporting and guiding the process.

ALSO READ: ‘Young Women in Tech’: Empower your future with free programme