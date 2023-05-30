By Reitumetse Makwea
Journalist
2 minute read
30 May 2023
5:43 am
Technology and Science

New safety app to make SA safe for tourists

By Reitumetse Makwea

Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille yesterday announced the app, following a meeting with stakeholders – including MECs for tourism

Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille briefs the media in Sandton yesterday regarding an app to keep tourists safe. Picture: Neil McCartney
Crime is among the key concerns for the country’s tourism industry and the department of tourism will launch its safety app on 1 July in an attempt to make the country safer for tourists. Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille yesterday announced the app, following a meeting with stakeholders – including MECs for tourism, the South African Police Service (Saps), and the private sector such as the Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) – to discuss safety for tourists. Security alerts Several countries issued safety and security alerts, warning tourists to “exercise increased caution in South Africa due to...

Read more on these topics