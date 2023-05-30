New safety app to make SA safe for tourists

Crime is among the key concerns for the country’s tourism industry and the department of tourism will launch its safety app on 1 July in an attempt to make the country safer for tourists. Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille yesterday announced the app, following a meeting with stakeholders – including MECs for tourism, the South African Police Service (Saps), and the private sector such as the Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) – to discuss safety for tourists. Security alerts Several countries issued safety and security alerts, warning tourists to “exercise increased caution in South Africa due to...

Crime is among the key concerns for the country’s tourism industry and the department of tourism will launch its safety app on 1 July in an attempt to make the country safer for tourists.

Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille yesterday announced the app, following a meeting with stakeholders – including MECs for tourism, the South African Police Service (Saps), and the private sector such as the Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) – to discuss safety for tourists.

Security alerts

Several countries issued safety and security alerts, warning tourists to “exercise increased caution in South Africa due to crime and civil unrest”, including the US embassy and consulates in South Africa and Australia’s department of foreign affairs and trade.

De Lille said as an additional key intervention in a tourism safety strategy, they wanted to use technology – specifically apps – to improve visitor safety and support, including the Tourism Monitors Programme, and establishing a police tourism safety unit.

Awareness

“The department of tourism has been conducting safety awareness sessions over the past two years. These are meant to create awareness of the importance of tourism and tourists visiting the destination,” she said.

“For example, an app tourists can download has all safety information and you request specific types of help with the click of a button. There are a number of apps in the market that are geared towards this.

“The department has been working with Saps and has developed tourist safety tips which have a QR-code that allows tourists to scan them electronically.

“Saps indicated that they intend enhancing the features of its app and are also looking at ways of creating more awareness about it.”

Reducing risks

De Lille said the plan would not only reduce risks, but would also ensure that many more tourists return home from their visit to South Africa with a positive view about the country to share with their friends, family and on social media.

App

TBCSA’s Michael Tollman said the app was already in use and being marketed via the Southern Africa Tourism Services Association at R49 per download or coupon, valid for 30 days – primarily for inbound operators to embed into their ticket sales.

“We intend to complete today’s conference with an agreed plan which will be implemented within the next 90 days,” Tollman said.

“This will also increase the confidence for people to travel, which is what we want to achieve. It makes the experience richer and more comfortable, because you know you have an app that, should you for whatever reason need help, you just press a button.”

