WATCH: Nintendo Direct 2022 – A new Legend of Zelda, Fire Emblem and more

Gamers have been spoiled for choice with showcases as the world recovers from the pandemic, and none does it as well as Nintendo. Besides, who can refuse a good ol’ fashioned Legend of Zelda reveal?

The gaming giant hosted the Nintendo Direct 2022 event on Tuesday – a 40 minutes showcase of new Nintendo Switch games coming soon to a console near you.

Watch: Nintendo Direct 2022

Direct would initially have been live-streamed, however, the stream was cancelled “as a mark of respect during this period of national mourning” following Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

Nintendo said: “We will not live stream Nintendo Direct [on 13 September]. It will be published as a video-on-demand on our Youtube Channel at 4pm UK time”.

‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’

Photo: Nintendo UK

After almost three years of secrecy, Nintendo confirmed the release of Fire Emblem Engage and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Tears of the Kingdom trailer also showcased some of the upcoming gameplay. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait – the game will only be released on 12 May 2023.

‘Fire Emblem Engage’

Meanwhile, the strategy game Fire Emblem Engage lets you fight with classic Fire Emblem characters.

It will be released on 20 January 2023 and will include collectable items.

‘Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe’

And let’s not forget Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe which will be coming to Nintendo Switch on 24 February 2024.

As per the Nintendo Direct announcement, the Dream Land Deluxe will include a Mecha copy ability, as well as a new sub-game.

Other highlights announced during Nintendo Direct:

Pikmin 4, launching “sometime in 2023”

Octopath Traveler II in February 2023

It Takes Two on 4 November 2022

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse, early 2023

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 expansion, 13 October 2022

Fitness Boxing First of the North Star in March 2023

Oddballers launching in early 2023

Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life in 2023

Rune Factory 3 Special in 2023

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & The Secret Key launches on 24 February 2023

and so much more.

