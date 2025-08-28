Oppo unveils new Reno 14 as it battles to gain popularity in SA

The launch comes barely seven months after the previous iteration, the Reno 13 5G.

Oppo has launched its new Reno14 5G in South Africa, barely seven months after the previous iteration, the 13 5G, which is expected to raise eyebrows about the company’s strategies to regain its dwindling market share in the country.

The company had a small launch event in Rosebank on Wednesday night.

Why the new launch?

Along with marking the fifth anniversary of Oppo’s operations in the country, the Reno14 is also the second notable Reno-branded device that the company has brought to the country.

While it is unclear why Oppo has chosen to do so, given the competitiveness of South Africa’s premium mid-range market, it may not have been a smart idea to launch the Reno 14 so soon after this year’s Reno 13 launch in February.

Oppo customers may feel aggrieved after purchasing the Reno 13 and may not have been aware of a new device that was in development.

Competitive market

With just a short space between the launch of the two smartphones, having a specced-up device is necessary to edge out the competition in a tough economic market.

“With AI flash photography for low-light clarity and a 6 000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging for all-night stamina, the Reno14 5G is designed to keep every moment alive from dusk till dawn,” said Bradley Young, head of Retail at Oppo.

If customers were aware of the launch of the Reno 14, they may have waited and bought the new smartphone as opposed to the 13, which now becomes dated.

Sales

The launch of the Oppo Reno 14 5G may also cannibalise sales and will likely anger customers who have the Reno 13.

Oppo is operating in a very competitive and saturated market as it battles to gain a bigger slice of the pie which is dominated by Samsung, Honor and Huawei among others in the high premium midrange smartphone market.

Price

With a retail price of R19 999, the Reno 14 5G features a larger battery and a more versatile camera system with a telephoto lens, while the Reno 13 has a slightly sharper, more compact display.

Both phones feature the same AI-enhanced MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset and share many of the same core features.

Oppo is trying its best to win over local consumers with the Reno 14. Time will tell whether it will succeed.

NOW READ: [REVIEW] Nintendo Switch 2, a revamp rather than a reinvention