Can you hear me? This is the best voice network in SA

As mobile network operators compete to be South Africa’s preferred network, MTN has claimed the top spot as the best voice network in the country.

This is according to MyBroadband Insights 2025 Mobile Voice Network Quality Report.

The report was based on data collected via a comprehensive mobile network testing project from 20 May to 7 July 2025, with 34,000 tests made through South African cities, towns, and roads.

MyBroadband Insights travelled over 10,000 kilometres and tested the MTN, Vodacom, Rain, Telkom and Cell C networks.

Testing

Testing was conducted using high-end smartphones that support the latest network technologies, running Keysight’s advanced network testing platform, Nemo.

Insights tested the Call Setup Success Ratio (CSSR), Dropped Call Ratio (DCR), Call Setup Time (CST), and Speech Quality Mean Opinion Score (MOS).

These metrics form part of the latest End-user and Subscriber Charter from the industry regulator ICASA.

Results

MTN scored 77.47 to secure the top spot, with Vodacom not far behind at 75.09. Rain and Telkom tied for third place.

Cell C performed poorly in all the metrics, resulting in a score of only 34.09. It also had the longest call setup time, the worst call setup success ratio and the highest dropped call ratio.

MTN also achieved the best overall call setup success rate and the lowest dropped call ratio, which means it connected the most of its call attempts and dropped the fewest calls.

Vodacom

Vodacom had the fastest average call setup time of only 1.91 seconds, and Rain had the highest speech quality of 4.48.

While recent reports consistently rank MTN’s network performance as the best in the country, customer reviews on platforms such as Trustpilot, Hellopeter, and Facebook frequently express dissatisfaction with the network, particularly regarding poor customer service and billing issues.

The table below provides an overview of the 2025 Mobile Voice Network Quality Report results

