PlayStation VR2: Next-gen headset with advanced features now in SA

Cheryl Kahla

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) launched its next-gen virtual reality (VR) headset – the PlayStation VR2 – globally, including South Africa.

It has advanced features, such as high-fidelity visuals and enhanced tracking, and aims to take VR gaming to a completely new level of awesomeness.

PlayStation VR2

WATCH: ‘Feel a new real’ with PS VR2

The VR2 headset is built on PlayStation 5 (PS5) architecture to create a fully-fledged virtual experience by combining 3D audio, eye tracking and and haptic feedback.

Advanced features

The eye tracking feature, haptic feedback and adaptive triggers enable users to truly experience the game in a visceral way, such as feeling the tension of a bowstring.

Meanwhile, finger touch detection allows for more natural gestures during gameplay and headset feedback amplifies the sensations of in-game actions.

This means gamers will ‘feel’ a character’s pulse, for example. Coupled with 3D audio and OLED display support, the game will come alive in new and exciting ways.

Display and design

The OLED display supports 4K HDR video format, as well as buttery smooth frame rates of 90Hz/120Hz, and a 110-degree field of view.

Sony also pays attention to detail, and the PlayStation VR2 is designed with comfort in mind, complete with an integrated air flow vent and a lens adjustment dial.

ALSO WATCH: Sony reveals new controller for PlayStation 5 called Project Leonardo

VR2 games

PlayStation Studio and its third-party partners are currently developing more than 100 games, including Horizon Call of the Mountain, Gran Turismo 7, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, and RE: Village.

Sony says the PlayStation VR2 game portfolio showcases the strength of support from the industry’s leading game developers.

PlayStation VR2 pricing and availability

The PlayStation VR2 is available for purchase from various retailers in South Africa, including:

BT Games, FNB, Game4U, Incredible, KOODOO, Loot, Makro, New World, The Nexus Hub, Takealot, and ZAPA Gaming.

The recommended retail price of the PlayStation VR2 headset and included PlayStation VR2 Sense controller is R13 499.99.

PlayStation VR2 specs

Display method​ OLED Panel resolution​ 2000 x 2040 per eye Panel refresh rate​ 90Hz, 120Hz Lens separation​ Adjustable Field of View​ Approx. 110 degrees Sensors​ Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer)​ Attachment Sensor: IR Proximity sensor Cameras​ 4 cameras for headset and controller tracking​ IR camera for eye tracking per eye Feedback​ Vibration on headset Communication​ with PS5 USB Type-C Audio​ Input: Built-in microphone​ Output: Stereo headphone jack

PlayStation VR2 Sense Controller Specs