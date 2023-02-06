LISTEN | Tech Check: ROG 6 phone, new laptops, ASUS at CES 2023

Cheryl Kahla, Lyle Kruger, Shaun Holland, Devina Haripersad

ASUS was kind enough to let us play with a variety of cool devices over the past few months, including the ROG 6 gaming phone and Vivobook Pro 16X OLED.

In episode three of The Citizen’s Tech Check with K podcast, we talk to Marce Bester from ASUS about some of the most recent releases and exciting future developments.

From all the cool gadgets already out (or coming soon) to groundbreaking CES 2023 announcements – such as the new Spatial Vision Technology – tune in below.

LISTEN: In conversation with Asus

Marcé also surprised us with a TUF gaming laptop, and we’ll have a review up as soon as we’re done playing the review model.

This podcast was originally published on Monday, 30 January but a website gremlin ate it during the recent RSA outage. It was republished on 6 February.

The Tech Check With K podcast is hosted by Cheryl Kahla, joined by Shaun Holland and Lyle Kruger, with Devina in the producer’s chair.

Bookmark Tech Check With K or subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Podcast Republic, Spotify, Pocket Casts, iono FM, or Player FM.

NOW READ:

ASUS ROG 6 overview

The ASUS ROG (Republic of Gamers) gaming phone debuted back in 2018, and became a favourite among gamers, despite the fact that the rest of the world wasn’t ready for gaming phones yet.

Times change, though, and we were therefore quite excited to get our hands on the latest flagship ROG gaming phone coming to South Africa this month.

The new series includes the ROG Phone 6 and the 6 Pro, currently being marketed as the most powerful ROG phones ever made.

Vivobook Pro 16x OLED overview

The Citizen’s tech team had the pleasure of reviewing the ASUS Vivobook Pro 16X OLED over the festive season – a sleek and impressive powerhouse packed with features.

We had the N7601 model. Here’s what we loved about the laptop, and what we didn’t. (Spoiler alert, there wasn’t much we didn’t love).

Marketed as “the world’s first 16-inch 3.2K OLED laptop”, it’s built for no-compromise performance while being kept cool with a quad-vented cooling system.

READ: ASUS Vivobook Pro 16X review: Ultimate power at your fingertips