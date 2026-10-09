SA calls for global treaty to regulate military AI and autonomous weapons

Ongoing conflicts show the need for governance and accountability to keep pace with technological developments.

As wars increasingly rely on algorithms and autonomous technologies, South Africa has pushed for global action to prevent artificial intelligence (AI) from becoming an unregulated weapon of war.

At the 153rd Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly, the South African delegation called for a legally binding international instrument to regulate the military use of AI.

Safeguards

The delegation called for clear safeguards to ensure that AI-enabled systems do not operate beyond meaningful human control during discussions of the Standing Committee on Peace and International Security at the Assembly, currently underway in Arusha, Tanzania

MP Doris Mpapane called for a legally binding international framework to govern military AI, warning that without strict safeguards and human oversight, the technology could pose a growing threat to civilians and international peace.

Peace

Mpapane joined a panel discussion on parliaments’ role in upholding peace in the age of military AI.

She said ongoing conflicts show the need for governance and accountability to keep pace with technological developments.

“Parliamentarians must strengthen their understanding of the legal, ethical and policy implications of artificial intelligence,” said Mpapane. “We must actively contribute to shaping the norms, safeguards and governance frameworks that will guide its military use.”

Oversight

She noted that parliaments, through their oversight role, can help ensure transparency, accountability, and observance of international law by scrutinising the procurement, development, and deployment of AI-enabled military systems.

Mpapane further stressed the need for a multilateral, inclusive approach to developing international rules for the military application of AI.

“All countries, regardless of their technological capacities, have a stake in shaping the rules that will govern the military application of artificial intelligence and its implications for international peace and security,” she said.

Maritime security

The South African delegation also joined discussions on strengthening maritime security and protecting critical infrastructure during conflict.

Mpapane said secure shipping lanes, undersea cables, ports and energy infrastructure were vital to economic stability.

She cited recent developments in the Strait of Hormuz, which showed how increased reliance on military action, rather than dialogue, to resolve disputes could heighten instability. The consequences extend far beyond the immediate conflict.