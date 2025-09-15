SA to host G20 meetings on digital economy, AI and innovation in Cape Town

SA assumed the G20 Presidency from 1 December 2024, which coincided with the five-year countdown to the deadline of the UN Agenda 2030.

South Africa will be hosting a series of meetings of the G20 Digital Economy Working Group and Task Force on Artificial Intelligence, Data Governance and Innovation, as well as the AI for Africa Conference.

The meetings will be hosted at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from 22 September to 1 October.

South Africa assumed the G20 Presidency from 1 December 2024, which coincided with the five-year countdown to the deadline of the United Nations Agenda 2030.

AI for Africa

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies spokesperson, Kwena Moloto, said the department hosted the second and third meetings of the G20 Digital Economy Working Group and the Task Force on Artificial Intelligence in April and June this year.

“The meetings are held as part of a series of international meetings that the country is hosting as a precursor to the main G20 Leaders’ Summit in November 2025.

“The AI for Africa conference will connect the G20 and African countries in a high-level conference that will look to mobilise international support for the AI for Africa Initiative, which is intended to build the capacity of African countries to drive the development of the continent through AI and the use of data,” Moloto said.

ALSO READ: SA and China agree to collaborate on AI and innovation

AU strategy

Moloto added that the AI for Africa Initiative draws on the African Union AI Strategy and the AU Data Governance Framework.

“The meetings also bring together experts and policy makers from around the world and aim to set the agenda for harnessing the digital potential of world economies.

“The Working Group has also focused on digital transformation to enhance public participation and the realisation of inclusive social and economic growth,” Moloto said.

Agenda

The expanded agenda of the Ministerial Meetings will take place as follows:

The fourth G20 Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) Meeting: 22 to 24 September 2025.

The fourth meeting of the Task Force on Artificial Intelligence, Data Governance and Innovation for Sustainable Development (AI Task Force): 25 to 26 September 2025.

The Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting: 29 September 2025. • The AI Task Force Ministerial Meeting: 30 September 2025 (09:00 to 12:00).

The AI for Africa Conference High-Level segment: 30 September (14:00 – 18:00) and the AI for Africa Conference on 1 October 2025.

NOW READ: Springboks drive Google’s search with SA among top sports nations