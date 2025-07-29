SA and China agree to collaborate on AI and innovation

The aim is to unlock collaborative research, innovation and application of AI in critical sectors, such as education, agriculture and public service delivery.

SA’s communications ministry delegation (right) engage their Chinese counterparts during a visit to China. Picture. Communications Ministry.

South Africa and China have agreed to formally advance a proposed memorandum of understanding on artificial intelligence (AI) cooperation between the two nations.

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Solly Malatsi led a South African delegation on an investment-focused visit to China.

Engagements took place in Beijing, Shenzhen and Shanghai, aimed at securing support for South Africa’s digital transformation.

Engagement

The aim is to unlock collaborative research, innovation and application of AI in critical sectors, such as education, agriculture and public service delivery.

Their collective mandate was also to engage Chinese partners on projects that could accelerate connectivity, enhance digital skills and support inclusive innovation across South Africa.

With South African-born Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service still evading the country, the delegation engaged with the China Satellite Network Company (CSNC), exploring the development of a satellite broadband initiative to improve last-mile connectivity in rural and underserved communities.

“This aligns with South Africa’s commitment to closing the digital divide and enhancing access to education, healthcare, and digital public infrastructure,” the department of Communications and Digital Technologies spokesperson, Kwena Moloto, said.

Broadband connectivity

Moloto added that the delegation also held talks with the Export-Import Bank of China, where the department highlighted the urgent need for increased development financing to support South Africa’s digital infrastructure rollout, particularly the expansion of broadband connectivity to remote and disadvantaged areas.

“As part of efforts to increase digital access, the minister visited the headquarters of Chinese technology companies, including Honor and Huawei.

“These engagements formed part of a broader initiative in support of our campaign for smart devices for learners and entrepreneurs,” Moloto said.

Affordable devices

In February, Malatsi took steps to accelerate access to more affordable smart devices and smartphones.

He first mentioned lowering the price of smart devices in October last year when he initiated plans to expand broadband connectivity across South Africa.

The country has been stuck in a rut due to limited internet connectivity in rural areas, digital skills, technology and expensive data.

Moloto said “exciting partnerships” were secured during the visit to China, which will be announced in the coming days.

Future networks

He said delegation also participated in a roundtable hosted by the China Branch of the Brics Institute of Future Networks, which brought together major Chinese ICT firms to explore collaboration on broadband expansion, smart device accessibility and digital skills development.

“The discussions reflected growing international interest in South Africa’s digital policy direction and economic potential.”

The delegation also attended the 2025 World Artificial Intelligence Conference & High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in Shanghai.

“These engagements highlighted the rapid pace at which AI is transforming the world and reinforced the urgency for global collaboration in ensuring that AI technologies are inclusive, ethical and development-oriented,” Moloto said.

