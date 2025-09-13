Springboks drive Google’s search with SA among top sports nations

Soccer and rugby remain at the heart of South African sports culture.

As South Africans enjoy a sport-filled weekend, new Google Search data has shown the country is one of the most sports-obsessed nations on earth.

While the Proteas lost to England in the T20 International series, the Springboks scored six tries to smash the All Blacks 43-10 in a Rugby Championship Test in Wellington on Saturday.

The South African athletics team will also have support as they chase medals at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo from 13-21 September 2025.

Data

According to Google’s data, South Africa ranks second globally for sports-related searches, behind only Nigeria and stands out as a top market for rugby union (5th globally) and football (13th globally).

Soccer and rugby remain at the heart of South African sports culture, but search interest also points to a growing appetite for global competitions and women’s sport.

Highlights

Some of the standout insights from the past 12 months include:

Soccer and rugby still dominate – with Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates topping fixtures searched.

Women’s sport is breaking records – the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations saw all-time highs in search interest, with Jermaine Seoposenwe (+2,180%) and Gabriela Salgado (+1,770%) among the fastest-rising stars.

Global events are exploding locally – searches for the Paralympic Games jumped by 3,820%, while the FIFA Club World Cup surged 2,250%.

Fans are going digital in new ways – Google’s new AI Mode is helping people check live match schedules, compare ticket options, and discover local fan events in real time.

Springboks

While football dominated online activity in Mzansi, rugby was among the top searches.

The Springboks were the 10th most-searched team globally, underlining their status as South Africa’s most followed national side, ahead of the Proteas (12th).

AI

Kabelo Makwane, Google South Africa’s Country Director, said artificial intelligence (AI) is making sports updates easier.

“AI Mode is making Search radically more helpful by combining personalisation with real-time capabilities.

“For sports fans in South Africa and around the world, it means you can follow your teams and tournaments more closely, while also discovering new ways to connect with the wider sporting community,” Makwane said.

Patterns

The search trends indicate shifting patterns in how South Africans follow sports. The rise of women’s football, record-breaking interest in continental competitions, and the enduring rivalry between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates show how tradition and change are intersecting in powerful ways.

Fans are not only following their local heroes, but are also connecting with global narratives – from Formula 1 to the Paralympics – demonstrating that South African sport is firmly part of a much bigger conversation.

Most searched sports, past 12 months:

Soccer Rugby union Cricket Formula 1 Golf

Most searched sports teams, past 12 months:

Orlando Pirates F.C. Kaizer Chiefs F.C. Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. Manchester United F.C. Real Madrid CF Manchester City F.C. Liverpool F.C. Arsenal F.C. Chelsea F.C. South Africa national rugby union team FC Barcelona South Africa national cricket team

Top trending sports competitions (past 12 months vs. previous 12 months):

Paralympic Games (+3,820%) ICC Champions Trophy (+2,860%) FIFA Club World Cup (+2,250%) Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (+2,190%) UEFA Nations League (+2,090%) African Nations Championship (+1,750%)

Key moments & fixtures:

The Women’s Africa Cup of Nations reached an all-time high in South Africa this year.

The most searched fixture was Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates, with search interest surging by -390%.

Searches for Kaizer Chiefs F.C. rose by 60%, while Orlando Pirates F.C. doubled (+100%).

Jermaine Seoposenwe (+2,180%) Gabriela Salgado (+1,770%) Linda Motlhalo (+411%) Ronnel Donnelly (breakout) Refiloe Jane (+120%)

Top trending athletes/sportspeople (past 6 months, SA & international):

Mike Kamogelo Sebelebele Khamzat Chimaev Hulk Hogan Bryan Mbeumo Jannik Sinner

