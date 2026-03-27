SIM Card loopholes exposed: Kubayi warns of R5m fines, 10-year jail terms

Unregistered SIM cards fuel 66% of extortion cases currently under investigation.

Growing concerns over weaknesses in South Africa’s SIM card registration system have intensified, with unregistered and fraudulently registered SIM cards increasingly fuelling organised crime and undermining national security.

Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi convened an urgent meeting under the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cluster on Thursday.

The gathering brought together government leaders, regulators, and telecommunications executives to address systemic failures in SIM card registration under the Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-Related Information Act (RICA).

Alarming findings

The South African Police Service (SAPS) presented alarming findings, warning that improperly registered SIM cards are directly linked to serious crimes, including banking fraud, cash-in-transit heists, extortion, contract killings, and kidnappings.

Police data revealed that unregistered SIM cards fuel 66% of extortion cases currently under investigation.

Unregistered SIMS

Despite RICA’s provisions, thousands of SIM cards remain either unregistered or registered with unverifiable information.

The Rica Act was established to ensure that all SIM cards are registered to their users, making it easier for law enforcement to trace criminal activity and protect citizens.

Presentations highlighted gaps in Section 40 of RICA and weaknesses in registration and distribution practices that enabled bulk registrations using false data.

These loopholes have hampered law enforcement’s ability to trace suspects, conduct lawful interceptions, and opened the door to SIM cloning, identity theft, cybercrime, and money laundering.

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Organised crime

Kubayi’s spokesperson, Terence Manase, said the minister stressed that tackling organised crime is a JCPS priority under the government’s Medium-Term Development Plan (2024-2029).

Kubayi announced that enforcement of existing penalties – fines of up to R5 million or imprisonment of up to 10 years – will begin on 1 July 2026, with support from SAPS, the National Prosecuting Authority, and other agencies.

“Given that the law already prescribes penalties of up to R5 million or imprisonment of up to 10 years for non-compliance, the minister indicated that enforcement in this regard should commence from 1 July 2026, supported by a dedicated and coordinated approach involving Saps, the National Prosecuting Authority, and other relevant entities,” Manase said.

“Minister Kubayi further indicated that progress on these interventions will be incorporated into ongoing Cabinet reporting and will support South Africa’s preparations for upcoming international evaluations on combating financial crime and terrorism financing scheduled for October 2026,” he added.

Audits

The meeting agreed on urgent audits of SIM card databases, stronger collaboration between government and industry, and alignment with international best practice.

Stakeholders expressed support for a comprehensive review of RICA to ensure the legislation remains effective, practical, and responsive to evolving criminal trends and technological advancements, including the rise of eSIM technologies.

Fraudsters

Law enforcement has already acted against illegal registration networks. In January 2025, 29 people were arrested in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, for illegally registering SIM cards.

Police seized computers, registration machines, and thousands of SIM cards – a stark reminder of how fraudsters exploit regulatory gaps to commit financial crimes.

Fraudsters are “more able to exploit gaps in SIM card registration to commit financial crimes, reinforcing the urgent need for stricter enforcement of existing regulations,” officials warned.

Kubayi concluded that addressing organised crime through stricter SIM card regulation is essential to safeguarding public confidence, strengthening law enforcement, and protecting South Africa’s national security.

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