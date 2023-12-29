No Starlink for SA yet as Eswatini becomes eighth African country to link up

South Africa could benefit a great deal from the service, but SpaceX has yet to reach an agreement with its founder’s country of birth.

Starlink internet service is said to be a true paradigm shift in the world of connectivity. Image: iStock

Starlink’s legal utilisation in South Africa remains elusive, while SpaceX has chosen to introduce its Starlink high-speed and stable internet service in Eswatini, a neighbouring country to South Africa.

This is now the eighth African country to receive the service, while South Africa continues to receive the cold shoulder.

Starlink internet service is said to be a true paradigm shift in the world of connectivity.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk’s X strips headline from news articles by users

Starlink: Low Earth Orbit

The service product is owned by SpaceX – a company launched by South African-born billionaire Elon Musk.

Starlink provides fast and steady internet to almost everyone worldwide using its Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites. This is a big deal for rural areas, where it has been hard to get good internet because there are not many people around.

South Africa – like its fellow African nations – could benefit a great deal from the service, but SpaceX has yet to reach an agreement with its founder’s country of birth.

The monthly cost for the service, including regulatory fees, will be slightly over R1,000 for Eswatini citizens.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk defends Israel, says ‘protests in almost every major city troubling’

Illegal operations

There have been reports, however, that the satellite internet service has started operating in the country. Reports indicate that the service is currently accessible on a local level through either a global or regional roaming subscription.

Additionally, it is noted that certain local internet service providers are providing the service from neighbouring Mozambique.

But ITWeb reported that the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) reiterated that Starlink satellite company does not have a licence to operate in the country.

ICASA said: “[We] indicated previously that Starlink does not hold any licence issued by the authority to provide electronic communications, electronic communications network or broadcasting services in South Africa.”