Technology and Science

Home » Lifestyle » Technology and Science

Avatar photo

By Jabulile Mbatha

Journalist

2 minute read

13 Jun 2024

05:30 am

Taxi Wi-Fi gets the thumbs up at national association

Free Wi-Fi in taxis transforms lives: One driver's innovation sparks nationwide connectivity revolution, bridging digital divide.

Taxi wifi

Photo: iStock

The free Wi-Fi in a taxi that helped a driver’s daughter obtain her matric inspired Calvin Le Mottee’s innovation of free Sebenza Wi-Fi service to every vehicle of the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco).

“The driver wrote to tell me what a difference the free Wi-Fi made in his family’s life,” he said.

Community Chat: Do you have more respect for a taxi driver wearing a white shirt and tie?

“His daughter, for the first time, had internet at home because the Wi-Fi stays on even if her father’s taxi is switched off. She was able to study and did really well.”

This is the reach that almost all provinces have, with Northern Cape still in its infancy.

Taxi driver Mmatshikhidi Phala said having Wi-Fi in their vehicles “enhances the passengers’ experience, providing a convenient and productive way to stay connected during their journey”.

She added: “It also sets our service apart from competitors in this hotly contested public transport sector.

“It helps us attract more customers and equips us to meet their evolving needs, fostering a modern, tech-savvy image that we expect will boost our reputation and bottom line.”

ALSO READ: Protect Tshwane’s taxis, says mayor Cilliers Brink

Le Mottee said the lack of transformation in the public transport industry prompted the idea.

“You wait in a long line, you use cash, the marshals are writing in the little books which taxi goes next – it’s all very manual. When you’ve a digital element such as connectivity, it opens up a lot of opportunities to digitise the industry.”

Users register on the Sebenza website and earn Sebenza bucks by watching adverts and get data rewards in return.”

Read more on these topics

South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) taxi taxi industry

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics MK party intends opening criminal case against Jabulani Khumalo
Courts Electoral Court dismisses expelled Khumalo’s MK party leader bid
Local News Community Chat: How do you decide who looks after your child?
Courts EFF suffers another court blow, set to approach Constitutional Court
South Africa Ramaphosa conveys condolences to the people of Malawi following Chilima’s death

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES