Valentine’s Day fun for all: 5 activities for singles and couples to enjoy

Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be just about romantic couples — but also a day for everyone to celebrate love.

Whether you’re flying solo or sharing the day with a special someone, there are plenty of activities to enjoy.

From relaxing to making new memories, here are five activities that both singles and couples can enjoy this Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day activities for singles and couples

Spa day

A spa day is a great way to relax, enjoy a massage, and reduce stress. Many spas offer Valentine’s Day packages with romantic or self-care themes, making it a perfect choice for pampering yourself or relaxing with a partner.

Spa date. Picture: iStock

Cooking class

This is great for singles who want to meet new people or couples looking for a fun activity. You can learn to cook a romantic meal and enjoy what you’ve cooked.

Cooking classes. Picture: iStock

Outdoor picnic

Pack a basket with tasty snacks and head to a nice park or beach. This is a relaxing activity for both singles and couples, giving you a chance to enjoy nature, good food, and great company.

Outdoor picnic. Picture: iStock

Movie night or theatre show

Watch a romantic movie at the cinema or enjoy a fun night at the theatre. Whether by yourself or with someone, it’s a great way to have an entertaining evening.

Date night at the movies. Picture: iStock

Wine or chocolate tasting

Visit a local winery or chocolate shop for a tasting session. You can enjoy a variety of flavours while soaking up the atmosphere — perfect for singles or couples who love good food and drink.

People enjoying wine in vineyard. Picture: iStock

