US announces deal with China to take control of TikTok

US President Donald Trump applauded the deal.

The United States has announced a “framework” deal with China to resolve their dispute over TikTok, which calls for the Chinese-owned app to be transferred to US control, severing its connections with its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

Officials from both countries made the announcement on Monday.

TikTok agreement

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the agreement after a second day of talks with Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng in Madrid, which also includes discussions about the wider US-China trade dispute.

Bessent said the threat of allowing the social media app TikTok to go dark in the US was what ultimately sealed a framework deal.

“It’s between two private parties, but the commercial terms have been agreed upon,” he said.

Bessent declined to give further details, saying US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will speak on Friday to “complete” the agreement.

ALSO READ: TikTok under renewed EU scrutiny as Irish watchdog probes data transfer to China

Trump happy

Trump applauded the deal.

“A deal was also reached on a ‘certain’ company that young people in our country very much wanted to save,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social on Monday.

“The relationship remains a very strong one!!!”

The White House declined to outline the terms of the deal, which was negotiated during trade talks between the two countries in Madrid. The two-day meeting, which concluded on Monday, was the latest in a series of negotiations that began in May, according to Al Jazeera.

Law threatened TikTok

The hugely popular video-sharing app, which has more than 170 million American users, was under threat from a US law that ordered TikTok to split from its Chinese owner, ByteDance or get shut down in the US.

The Chinese-owned social media app was removed from Apple and Google’s app stores on 18 January after the platform’s leadership temporarily halted service in the US, to the dismay of millions of users.

This was in response to a national security law that went into effect the next day.

However, Trump quickly announced a 75-day delay on his first day in office and TikTok subsequently restored service to existing users, returning to the Apple and Google app stores in February.

NOW READ: Jury orders Google to pay $425 million over app privacy