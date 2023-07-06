Daily news update: Boksburg gas leak, Zuma case unlawful, Eskom grid collapse panic

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla

In today’s daily news update: Scores of people died in a suspected gas leak in Boksburg late Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, former president Jacob Zuma is “likely to appeal” the court ruling stating his case against Ramaphosa is unlawful, and the VIP Protection unit officers involved in the recent attack on SANDF have been served.

Scores dead after gas leak

At least 24 people have died from poisoning at an informal settlement in Boksburg after a gas cylinder containing nitrate oxide leaked.

It is believed the incident happened at the Angelo squatter camp on Wednesday evening. Photo: iStock

It is believed the incident happened at the Angelo squatter camp in Boksburg late Wednesday evening.

The cause of the leak is unknown and is being investigated

READ: Scores dead after gas leak at Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg

‘Zuma likely to appeal court ruling – Manyi

Former president Jacob Zuma is likely to appeal the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg that set aside his private prosecution of current President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Former President Jacob Zuma was dealt a blow after his private prosecution of President Cyril Ramaphosa was declared unlawful by the Gauteng High Court. Photo: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius

In their ruling on Wednesday, judges Mahomed Ismail, Selby Baqwa and Lebogang Modiba said Zuma’s private prosecution of the president was unlawful.

The judges of the high court said Zuma brought the private prosecution against Ramaphosa “for an ulterior purpose in what amounts to an abuse of this court’s process”.

READ: ‘Zuma likely to appeal court ruling declaring private prosecution of Ramaphosa unlawful’ – Manyi

Eskom grid collapse panic

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the improvement in Eskom’s performance has dispelled claims that the country’s electricity grid was on the verge of collapse.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Michel Bega / The Citizen

The possibility of a “doomsday scenario” floated around in the public domain as South Africa continued to battled higher stages of load shedding ahead of the winter season.

However, winter has turned not to be as bad as it was predicted due to Eskom and government’s progress in implementing the energy action plan.

READ: Mbalula slams CIA spooks for Eskom grid collapse panic

Eskom declares dispute over R125m debt

Eskom has declared a dispute with the Lesedi Local Municipality after exhausting all avenues to recover the millions of rand the municipality owes the power utility.

The Lesedi Local Municipality’s current debt owed to Eskom was a R125 million as at 30 June 2023.. Image: Gallo Images

The Lesedi Local Municipality’s current debt owed to Eskom was a R125 million as at 30 June 2023.This is compounding debt from June 2022 when the municipality started to default on its payments.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said the dispute has been declared in line with the Intergovernmental Relations Framework Act (IRFA).

READ: Eskom declares dispute with Lesedi Local Municipality over R125m debt

VIP Protection Unit officers served

Police have confirmed that four members of the VIP Protection Unit who were seen assaulting three men on the N1 highway in Fourways have been served with suspension letters.

A screengrab from a video showing members of the police’s presidential protection unit assaulting three civilians on the N1 highway near Fourways in Johannesburg.

The four members are assigned to the deputy president, Paul Mashatile.

The three SANDF trainees were viciously attacked by the members of the police VIP Protection Services last weekend.

READ: VIP Protection Unit officers served with suspension letters

Daily news, 5 July

READ: VIP protection assault, Meyiwa justice denied, water outage