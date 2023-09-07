What to look for when choosing your teen’s first smartphone

As well as being handy for fun and practical activities, a suitable smartphone means that you'll be able to keep in touch with your teen throughout the day.

Performance is not the most important criterion when it comes to choosing a first smartphone for a teenager. Above all, it needs to be fit for its intended purpose and typical uses.

How to choose a smartphone for your teen

Long-lasting battery

As young people spend a lot of time using devices, it’s a good idea to choose a phone with a fairly long battery life, and one that’s capable of staying up and running without having to be charged in the middle of the day.

Extra protection

With young users, accidents can happen, especially at school, where a smartphone might be passed from hand to hand. In fact, whichever phone you choose, it’s essential to protect it with a case and screen protector.

ALSO SEE: Huawei unveils three new smartphones in Nova 11 series

A reconditioned model

You shouldn’t spend too much on your teenager’s first smartphone, as it might easily be lost or stolen. To save money and get an effective device, it could be worth looking at websites specializing in reconditioned smartphones. They offer a wide range of models, all fully functional and guaranteed. Opting for a refurbished model is also a more environmentally-minded choice, prolonging the lifespan of an existing product, rather than buying a new model. On the other hand, it’s best to avoid online resale between private individuals.

How to keep your teen safe online

When giving a teenager their first smartphone, you can also opt to install a parental control system, or simply check their online activities regularly, including the time spent online and the list of most frequently used applications. In all cases, you need to make them aware of their responsibilities, and set limits if necessary.

NOW READ: Non-intrusive online monitoring app protects kids and guides parents