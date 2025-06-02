WhatsApp for iPad: What you need to know

WhatsApp said the iPad app was one of its most requested features.

WhatsApp is now available for iPad. Picture: Meta

After more than 15 years, Meta has finally announced a dedicated iPad app for WhatsApp.

Available to download via the App Store, WhatsApp for iPad supports many of the same features as its iPhone counterpart.

The app also allows users to join audio and video calls with up to 32 people, use both the rear and front device cameras, and share their screen with other call participants.

‘Biggest request’

WhatsApp said the iPad app was one of its most requested features.

“We’ve made WhatsApp for iPad ideal for multitasking, so you can get more done. Take advantage of iPadOS multitasking features such as Stage Manager, Split View, and Slide Over to view multiple apps at once, so you can send messages while browsing the web, or research options for a group trip while on a call together”.

WhatsApp also works with the iPad’s Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

If you wanted to use WhatsApp on a larger screen before the iPad app, you had to either run the web version in your iPad’s browser or use the desktop apps for Mac or PC.

ALSO READ: Time to upgrade: These are some of the smartphones that no longer support WhatsApp

Instagram

On Monday, WhatsApp’s account on X teased the app’s arrival with a not-so-subtle eyes emoji, though there was no hint it would launch so soon.

Meta is also rumoured to be developing an Instagram app for iPad that’s optimised for the larger display, but the company hasn’t dropped any hints about that in the way it did for WhatsApp.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said WhatsApp has more than three billion monthly active users.

It’s not known what percentage of those users log in to the app from an iPad.

New look

Last year, WhatsApp released a refreshed design for both iOS and Android apps for a more streamlined look, while also introducing a new “darker dark mode”.

Users of the social media platform noticed a new colour palette and other changes that make the experience of using WhatsApp on both platforms more seamless.

The messaging app introduced a new, consistent green palette within the app for a unified experience.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Meta releases new AI assistant on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram