WhatsApp Plus launches in SA, this is how much it costs to subscribe

Meta began testing the paid tier in April 2026, positioning it as a way for users to customise their chat environment.

South Africans now have access to WhatsApp Plus, a premium subscription service priced at R28.99 per month that offers enhanced personalisation and organisation features while keeping standard messaging free.

Meta began testing the paid tier in April 2026, positioning it as a way for users to customise their chat environment without losing the core functionality that has made WhatsApp indispensable.

WhatsApp Plus

The service introduces custom chat themes, exclusive sticker packs, personalised app icons, and the ability to pin up to 20 chats – a significant upgrade from the three allowed on the free version.

Subscribers can also enjoy advanced notification options and custom ringtones, designed to make the app more flexible and user‑friendly. Importantly, everyday users who stick to the free version will not lose any core features such as messaging, calls, or video chats.

The rollout is part of Meta’s broader push into paid services, joining subscription models already available on Facebook and Instagram.

Features

A free one‑month trial is available, though users must provide payment details upfront.

WhatsApp Plus includes six premium features:

Custom app icons

New chat themes and colour options

Enhanced chat lists with custom alerts and ringtones

Pin up to 20 chats (instead of the standard three)

Exclusive sticker packs

Additional notification and ringtone options

Android

Open WhatsApp

Tap the three-dot menu

Select Settings

Tap Subscriptions

iPhone

Open WhatsApp

Tap your profile icon in the bottom-right corner

Select Subscriptions

Revenue streams

The launch comes as Meta explores new revenue streams amid growing demand for app personalisation.

South Africa, one of WhatsApp’s largest markets, is a natural testing ground for the service.

The company has also warned users to be cautious of scams, stressing that WhatsApp Plus is only available directly through the app’s official settings.

For South Africans, the arrival of WhatsApp Plus marks a new chapter in the evolution of one of the country’s most widely used communication platforms – offering style and convenience for those willing to pay, while leaving the core messaging experience untouched.