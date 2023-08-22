Wired Wisdom: From blogging to social media, here’s how to use ChatGPT

ChatGPT is game-changer for bloggers, YouTubers and content creators. Here's how to optimise and personalise your content strategy.

Content creation has become a beast in its own right as the ever-evolving digital landscape forces content creators to wear many hats. But fret not, ChatGPT is here to help.

While it’s no shortcut to social media management – you still need to do the writing, shoot video, and all that – it makes the social media strategising and branding part of it all so much easier.

Juggling these roles is already challenging enough, and all the tedious admin tasks of content creation shouldn’t take away from the creative process.

Even in an AI-dominated world, originality and authenticity is more important than ever. So free up your time by utilising ChatGPT to do all the mundane grudge work.

ChatGP for content creation

ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, is a powerful language model based on the GPT architecture. And while many argue that it’s nothing more than a glorified predictive text model, it’s still a game-changer.

At a basic level, using ChatGPT is like having a super-smart digital assistant. But when wielded correctly, it’s a content creator’s dream.

If I could link ChatGPT up to WhatsApp so it could reply to messages on my behalf, that would be the day I doff my hat and truly live, but for now, I digress…

So, how does one use ChatGPT to make the content creation process so much easier? Here are just a few ideas to help you get started.

Bloggers: Generate ideas and draft posts

Blogging is not always as easy as it seems. I’ve managed several blogs in various forms and iterations since 2007 and the work that goes into it… It’s exhausting.

But no more! With ChatGPT you can brainstorm with your digital assistant, write your first drafts, come up with different angles for older articles, and so much more.

Stuck in a rut and out of topic ideas? Throw in a few keywords or general themes at ChatGPT, and watch it conjure a variety of potential blog post topics.

This simple prompt gave me a list of 12 blog post ideas, from ADHD-friendly task managers to productivity apps, wearable tech options, leveraging audio books and audio learning, braining training apps, and more.

Next, hone it down a bit more and give ChatGPT an intro or a few bullet points, and it will help you flesh out the content, making your drafting process smoother.

Once you have your draft, start writing and putting the content in your own words, add your personal experiences to give it a unique, human angle.

YouTubers: Scripting and descriptions

Youtubing is hard, and I will admit it’s not my beat, but the beauty of AI language models is that it knows more about this than me.

Let me take a backseat here and hand this section of the guide over to ChatGPT:

Scriptwriting:

If you’re a vlogger or produce informational videos, I [ChatGPT] can help you draft scripts. Provide a brief outline and let me assist in scripting a coherent, engaging narrative.

Optimised descriptions:

Enhance your video’s discoverability with well-crafted descriptions.

Provide me with keywords, and I will draft SEO-friendly descriptions for your content.

See? Easy!

Personalisation: Your voice is vital

One of ChatGPT’s stellar features is its ability to emulate specific writing styles. That means you can train it on your personal voice, tone and style.

Feed the chatbot examples of your writing or brief it on your preferred tone by saying what you would prefer – for example: casual, humorous, formal.

Once you’ve trained it on how to generate drafts and strategies to echo your unique voice, the rest becomes so much easier.

Edit and revise with an AI

ChatGPT is more than just a content generation tool. It is equally adept at editing, fixing grammar, revising and suggesting edits.

Once you’ve written your blog post, video scrip or any other bit of content, run your draft though ChatGPT.

Ask it to analyse your text for style, voice, and tone using natural language processing (NLP). You can also ask for feedback, ask it to you polish your language, or tailor it to a specific audience.

This ensures the content you’ve written aligns with your tone and your audience.

Pro tip: Multi-platform mastery

The best part of all this for me personally is the ease at which ChatGPT handles my social media admin.

It can be hard to manage so many social media platforms, each with their own unique requirements, post lengths, etc.

Image: Cheryl Kahla . Full image here

I’ve found the best way to guide ChatGPT is to assign it the identity of a social media expert – as discussed in a previous Wired Wisdom guide.

Whether it’s catchy tweets (do we call it X’s now?) or Instagram captions, the chatbot can help craft compelling snippets that resonate with your audience.

Image: Cheryl Kahla . Full image here

But it doesn’t end with social media posts…

Email Campaigns:

Crafting newsletters and promotional emails is just so much more straightforward with ChatGPT, ensuring consistent messaging across platforms.

When it comes to email newsletters, you need to strategise, look at audience segmentation, content planning, and such.

Then comes the copywriting (and don’t forget those Call to Actions and catchy subject lines).

And while ChatGPT cannot design a visual template for you, it can advise on best practices for email design, as well as suggest layouts, recommend the best platforms to use (such as Constant Contact, which is what we use for The Citizen’s Tech Check-In newsletter – sign up here).

Once your newsletters are live, ChatGPT can help you track metrics such as open rates, click-through rates, and unsubscribe rates.

It can even help you design A/B tests to see what works and what resonates with your reader base.

From the AI’s mouth:

Incorporating ChatGPT into your content strategy isn’t about replacing the human touch – it’s about enhancing it.

It’s a tool that, when used effectively, can save time, boost creativity, and ensure your content remains fresh, authentic, and genuinely ‘you’.

