Thumbs up: Major League DJz release new single as they headline US event

The DJ duo released a song while on tour in the US featuring R&B singer Elanie and producer Yumbs on Friday.

Twin duo Major League DJz are one of the headliners of US festival Deep Tropics this weekend, but the release of their new single together with Elaine and Yumbs has at least served their fans back home in South Africa.

Titled All Night Long, the song was recorded in LA.

“The aim was to put out a single that would resonate with our fans as we now get ready for the spring/summer. We have played it at multiple shows and the reaction from the fans has been so positive that we had no choice but to give the people what they want,” said the duo in a statement.

Real names Bandile and Banele Mbere, the 32-year-old twins have become one of the leaders of the amapiano sound. Born in exile to a family of anti-apartheid campaigners, the twin brothers grew up in Boston, Massachusetts where their family moved in the same social circle as South African music legends like Hugh Masekela, Caiphus Semenya, Letta Mbulu, and Miriam Makeba.

Social media reactions to All Night Long

All Night Long has received positive reactions from house music fans on social media. The song was top of the trends list on Twitter on Friday morning just after its release. Some were more impressed by Elanie on an amapiano beat.

Waking up to bangers is privilege moves please👏🏽👏🏽🥳 Im glad @elaineofficial_ jumped into Amapiano #AllNightLong pic.twitter.com/jLn9JYJpWH — Hloni (@qwabe_kay) August 18, 2023

This song is definitely making me loose my mind #AllNightLong Elena can also do piano 🔥 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Yy8K2QZMgd — 𝑲𝒆𝒍𝒆𝒃𝒐𝒉𝒊𝒍𝒆 🤍 (@LebohangTomoko1) August 18, 2023

I'm super excited to tell you guys that Elaine has finally joined the amapiano and she is doing the things #AllNightLonghttps://t.co/Tfdx6fipRR https://t.co/YfpQlpfyww — 🧡MaKhoza🧡 (@lungelo_khoza_2) August 18, 2023

World domination

Over the past few months Major League DJZ successfully released Piano Republik, a joint project with Jamaican-American electronic dance music and DJ trio Major Lazor. They’ve also done a number of live shows. Their Balcony Mixes are popular in the dance scene and they are expected to host one soon.

They are currently in the US to perform at the fifth instalment of Deep Tropics’ boutique festival. The event is one of the most environmentally-conscious festivals.

“Deep Tropics has a zero waste initiative to ensure everything is either recyclable, compostable, or re-usable. Regenerative design is at the forefront of every aspect of the festival,” reads a statement on its website. Last year, the festival planted 23 150 trees.

