Here are some tips for last-minute Christmas shopping

With the Christmas rush in full swing, here are some ideas to get your last-minute gifting sorted

Ok, so Christmas Day is less than 48 hours away and you have not bought a single gift yet. Either that, or you have left buying your partner’s present to the last minute. Or you suddenly have to get Aunty Mabel something to unwrap at lunch because she only confirmed she was coming this morning.

It feels like mission impossible. The malls are hell. The rain alone is enough to dampen anyone’s resolve to brave the throng of shoppers, and just getting there is, at the very least, half the pain. Then there’s parking. And there’s no telling whether ordering online would secure a delivery by Christmas Eve. But, alas, you’ve got to do it.

It doesn’t matter when a gift is bought, whether it’s last-minute or purchased months in advance. It’s the thought and the sentiment that count. Buying something that resonates with how you know someone, see someone, and how you love them is what matters.

Tips for last-minute Christmas shopping

Plan it carefully

Plan your shopping trip and, at the very least, have a vague idea of what you want to buy, where the nearest store is, and have your list ready.

It makes sense to start with one gift, let’s say, a pair of Crocs. Then pick a mall, think about the stores near the Crocs shop, and what you might be able to pick up for someone else.

It’s a bit of a lateral approach. It feels lazy. But right now, time is not on your side.

Decide on budget

Decide on your budget and make sure you don’t overspend, unless you’re still shopping for your partner. That’s a much longer process, but there are a few ideas a little further on in this article. If you decide on a common denominator price tag, you’re almost good to go. You’ve got your route and your budget.

If you’re struggling with the latter, use the Crocs as a price anchor. A basic pair costs around R650 and should easily inform the rest of your spend. A smaller investment on a distant cousin, a rand for rand match for Aunty Mabel. After all, she changed your poopy nappies when you were an infant.

Gift ideas for everyone but your partner

Books

Every mall has a bookshop, and you should have a vague idea of what the person you’re gifting may like. Stick to authors you know, John Connolly, Jeffrey Archer, Stephen King and Tom Clancy, for example. For something short and lighthearted, opt for a Mike Gayle read. For true crime lovers, the new Nicole Engelbrecht cold case read, Bare Bones, is a great option.

For kids, Diary of a Wimpy Kid is always a great shout, while Mr Men or Little Miss box sets do the job for younger ones.

Crocs

They’re the universally loved ugly beautiful shoe. Just make sure you know their size. It’s a great gift because everyone eventually slips on a pair and never lets go afterwards.

Anything from Typo

Shopping at Typo is always a bit of a treasure hunt. At this time of year, the place is super busy, so get there early.

The options are endless, from shower speakers through to festive socks, pyjamas, cool tees, snugglies and mugs, along with novelties you know won’t break after first use. Pricing is reasonable, and you may be able to pick up more than one gift, and a little something for yourself, in one go.

Homeware

Gifts for the home are always a solid go-to. Loads of Living, though not everywhere and also sold in select Truworths stores, has great bedroom and bathroom items, along with some super cute plushies for kids.

At Home is kitchenware heaven, albeit with a heftier price tag, while Mr Price Home’s wild selection of useful and novelty homeware means you’ll definitely find something.

Most of these stores can be worked into your mall route and your concomitant escape plan.

Online subscriptions

A tier above a gift card, provided the subscription is meaningful. The New Yorker is always a fantastic weekly read, along with The Economist or Time magazine.

The problem, of course, is that you can’t gift wrap a subscription. A WhatsApp with the details is a bit of a letdown. Still, it’s a last-ditch gift you can buy anytime, and it’s instant.

Last-minute partner gifts

This is a tough one. Try to avoid buying a fragrance unless it’s part of a bundle rather than a standalone gift. On your mall route, consider pit stopping at Browns The Diamond Store for a seriously high-end present.

Tennis bracelets, rings, and necklaces do the trick, and this is the one person you should be willing to max out your card for. Just remember it’s Valentine’s Day in two months’ time.

Pandora offers a more accessible alternative when it comes to bling, along with brands like American Swiss, which you’ll find in most malls.

For a partner who loves their coffee, there’s always a Nespresso. It’s any coffee aficionado’s fantasy. Try the Guinness-infused blend pods; it’s a heavenly brew. Expect to pay a few grand, but it’s the gift that keeps on giving.

AirPods are always a safe bet, as is wearable tech, whether it’s an Apple Watch or a cheaper alternative. Head to Aldo for stunning bags and shoes.

Every guy needs a small Swiss Army knife. At Home stocks great braai accessories, and for the ultimate outdoorsy types, there’s only one place to go – Outdoor Warehouse, although those are often found in strip malls rather than regional shopping meccas.

