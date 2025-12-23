Don’t forget festive contraception and STI protection

Emergency contraception is often ignored until it is needed. Dr Ngwenya said knowing your options matters.

Getting festive and celebrating the New Year or any other milestone can lead to a bit of reckless abandon.

It’s during party periods and disrupted routines that people often forget to condomize or use other forms of contraception. This, in turn, can lead to unplanned pregnancies or sexually transmitted diseases.

It may not be the way anyone wants to usher in 2026, and women often carry the largest burden when it comes to birth control.

Contraception only works when used correctly

Obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Zanele Ngwenya of Medicare24 said that contraception only works when it is used correctly, and the festive season is when consistency slips the most. She said that alcohol, travel and irregular schedules make it easy to forget a pill or take it much later than intended.

“Keep your pills in your handbag or your luggage so they are always nearby,” she said. “Know what to do if you miss a pill and set an alarm so you have a daily reminder. The festive season is busy, and reminders help you stay on track.”

Dr Ngwenya added that women who use daily pills often underestimate how quickly a missed dose can reduce protection. Taking steps to stay consistent is one of the simplest ways to avoid unwanted surprises, she said.

Procrastination to fill scripts

Many women also procrastinate and wait until the last minute to get their repeats or injections, only to find that a clinic is closed or their doctor is unavailable.

“Pharmacies close early on public holidays and doctors may be on leave,” she said. “Get your scripts and refills before everything winds down. If you use an injectable method, make sure you get your next dose before you travel.”

She said planning ahead prevents the scramble that often leads to lapses in protection.

Emergency contraception is often ignored until it is needed. Dr Ngwenya said knowing your options matters.

“You should know what emergency contraception is available, where to get it and how to use it,” she said.

“It can be the emergency pill or an intrauterine device such as the copper T or the Mirena.”

She said that many women panic when something unexpected happens because they have no idea where to go, and that holding information beforehand can reduce anxiety and support safer decisions.

Emergency contraception

Protection against sexually transmitted infections is non-negotiable, she said. Hormonal contraception protects against pregnancy, not disease.

“You must always use a condom,” she said. “Keep extra condoms on hand because you never know what might happen during the festive season. People relax. Alcohol affects judgement.”

She said condoms remain the only widely accessible option that protects women from both pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections.

Dr Ngwenya said that the ideal contraceptive method is a long-acting one.

“An implant, an injectable or an intrauterine device removes the stress of remembering a daily dose,” she said.

“You can enjoy a celebratory season without worrying about missed pills and the risk of an unexpected pregnancy.”

