Transform your home on a budget: Tips from Interior designer Lucy le Roux

Lucy shares her top budget-friendly home makeover tips—along with common mistakes to avoid.

Revamping your home doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag.

With the right approach, you can refresh your space stylishly and affordably.

Interior designer Lucy le Roux, director of Lulu Interiors, shares her top budget-friendly tips and common mistakes to avoid.

She emphasised that quality should always be prioritised, even when buying budget items.

ALSO READ: How to furnish and decorate a three-bedroom house with R150 000

“The trick is really to mix expensive pieces with budget pieces and shop at many different stores, as this disguises the budget items.

“My least favourite design look, and a common mistake when decorating on a budget, is buying an entire room from one store as a set. They often look too ‘matchy’ and don’t create the unique, layered look.”

First impressions matter

Le Roux advises starting with the areas that make the biggest impact—beginning with the garden and entrance.

“Curb appeal and the entryway are the first things visitors and future buyers notice. These spaces set the tone for the entire home.

“It takes the longest to see results here, so you’ll want to give this as much time as possible,” she said.

Inside makeover

The director of Lulu Interiors advises starting with furniture for the interior of your home before worrying about renovations.

“Furnish first before you renovate, and then see what you can’t live with after you’ve created something beautiful.

“An empty older property always looks like everything needs to be renovated, but once you fill it with beautiful things that catch the eye and add life, you don’t see the background canvas as much.”

Paint

For homeowners on a budget, paint is a game-changer.

“Paint is your best friend. Brilliant white makes spaces feel lighter, brighter, and cleaner. It’s a universal shade that works with most furnishings.

“A fresh coat of white paint on walls, cupboards, and even dated tiles can make a huge difference.”

Additionally, Le Roux recommends using mid-sheen paint on cupboard doors.

This simple trick can refresh kitchens, bathrooms, and bedrooms at a fraction of the cost of a full renovation.

Curtains and rugs

Le Roux suggests investing in extra-long eyelet curtains to elevate a room instantly.

To enhance the effect, she suggests hanging curtains wall-to-wall and ceiling-to-floor.

“It creates a cohesive, hotel-like atmosphere while maximising natural light.

“If your rooms can accommodate the height, these really help make a space feel taller and more luxurious,” she explains.

Oversized rugs are a simple yet effective solution to hide outdated flooring without a costly replacement.

“They can quickly draw attention away from dated flooring and elevate a room without the cost of replacing the floors.”

Lighting

Lighting is another transformative element that adds to the overall look of the house.

Le Roux said replacing an outdated fixture with something modern can make a huge difference.

“Lights are not only functional; they’re a key design feature. A new light fixture can instantly create the illusion of a more modern home, even in more generic spaces.”

Accessories and finishing touches

Small details can make a world of difference. Le Roux said most people neglect to add the finishing touches to their rooms.

“Artwork really makes a difference in bringing a scheme together, as do smaller pieces like coffee table books and vases. Feature lights are also key, especially in open-plan layouts, to help ground the different areas.

“They also draw the eye up and create a focal point. Plants can add so much life to a space; even just a simple bowl of lemons can make a house feel loved. If you give people something beautiful to focus on, they don’t notice the other less-than-perfect details, and neither will you,” she said.

She added that the most cost-effective way to improve any home is to declutter and pack away things that are not used frequently.

“Packing away things you don’t frequently use can transform a space. A good edit every few months is all it takes to make a big difference.”

NOW READ: Glow up this February: Expert shares must-have skincare products