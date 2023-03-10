How to furnish and decorate a three-bedroom house with R150 000

Xanet Scheepers

Buying a new home is already an expensive exercise on its own, which means the budget to decorate your new home will be tight.

Decorating a three-bedroom house can easily run upwards of R350 000, money the average South African family definitely don’t have in the current economic climate.

But don’t let money limit your creativity and the vision you have to create a beautiful home for your family.

Interior designer, Deborah Tilbrook, was asked to do the almost impossible – to furnish and decorate a 3-bedroom show house for Lalela Estate on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast on a budget of R150 000.

She accepted the challenge, succeeded, and shares her tips and tricks on how she made this work.

ALSO SEE: Spruce up your kitchen with these three modern kitchen trends for 2023

Five budget home décor tips to get you started

Determine your budget

While it’s easy to decorate a home on an unlimited budget, this is not a reality for most people, and thus Tilbrook’s advice is to set a budget beforehand and to be honest about what you can and can’t afford.

She admits that the smaller your budget is, the harder it will be and the more time you will need to spend to the find the items to design the space to create a comfortable living space you will love.

The importance of space planning

Space planning will direct the functionality of a room, and Tilbrook says critical things to think about include furniture placement and the flow of movement.

“Mapping out where everything fits can help you determine how the space will be utilised and how you can maximise it,” she says.

ALSO SEE: Refresh your bedroom with these six interior design trends

Create character with colour

Tilbrook says while she often chooses neutral tones for living spaces when designing show homes, you can be more creative with your colour schemes and choose what you like when decorating your personal space.

She says using colours in your bedrooms bring in pops of personality and helps to individualise each room.

Picture: Supplied

Invest in a hero item

Tilbrook says when you are working with a limited budget, it’s wise to invest in one standout feature that will be your hero in the space. This could be a big, comfortable couch to anchor the space, or a coffee table.

She says it is better to use a few large items than numerous small pieces which may clutter the space.

Once you have your hero item, you can then start adding texture, one at a time.

The best way to add colour and texture, says Tilbrook is through inexpensive accessories such as cushions, vases, rugs, wall art and planters.

“Just add one cushion to start with, and then you keep adding more until it feels right. So first use something that contrasts it and then try find something in between to marry the two together.

“It’s key to choose something that will lead while everything else needs to sing the same tune. Layering and using texture and colour in the cushions and curtains can help you make the space feel like your own,” she explains.

She says overcrowding a room with only expensive items runs the risk of you losing a stand out element that demands your attention.

“Choosing how much texture and colour you use is a matter of feeling but there is also a fine line between all or nothing,” she adds.

ALSO SEE: Top tips on how to use mirrors in your home

Second-hand items are gold

Buying second-hand items, like a kitchen or dining room table and chairs can save you a lot of money. If you don’t like the original look of the items, you can always refurbish the furniture by sandblasting and painting it to suit your style.

You can buy second-hand items at second hand shops, online marketplaces and at auctions.

“Be bold and brave, often these are the most talked-about pieces in your home once they have a new twist,” says Tilbrook.

Picture: Supplied

Other handy budget home décor tips: