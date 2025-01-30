Three out of 10 South African women are GBV victims

With three out of 10 women affected by gender-based violence, South Africa intensifies efforts to address the crisis and case backlogs.

As South Africa contends with some of the globe’s highest rates of gender-based violence (GBV) – at least three women out of 10 aged 18 and older one meets have experienced GBV.

Because of this, Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi says government intends to increase the national footprint of sexual offences courts.

Addressing the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation dialogue on GBV in Soweto on Tuesday, Kubayi said her department planned to target rural communities in a major drive to eliminate case backlogs.

Department targets rural communities

“Stories of women getting killed by their partners have become so prevalent on social media platforms – to the extent that when we read them, we no longer get shocked or outraged.

“We just read and move on.

“It is for this reason that I welcome this dialogue, because it serves as a reminder to all of us that GBV is unacceptable and that remaining silent is not an option.

ALSO READ: Woman fears for her life as ex-partner ignores court order

“We all have a responsibility to speak out, to report it wherever it rears its ugly head in our homes, our [neighbourhood] and even in the homes of our beloved relatives,” said Kubayi.

“Prevention of GBV is essential, because post-crime intervention only comes in when a life has already been lost – when a person has been maimed or when a partner has been driven to irreversible psychological damage,” she said.

As part of the criminal justice system, the department of justice and constitutional development is “working tirelessly to ensure that legal and law enforcement services work on enforcing domestic violence laws and strengthening legal frameworks”.

‘Prevention of GBV essential’

She said fighting GBV required additional initiatives, which include social, health and mental health services, to coordinate support services and focus on enhancing interventions for substance use, mental health and gender-affirming care.

The minister also urged child protection and family support with the view to focus on early detection of childhood exposure to violence, providing family support programmes and addressing intergenerational trauma.

She also called for educational and community-based interventions to advance gender equality education, promote healthy relationships and conduct community education workshops.

ALSO READ: Breaking the cycle of GBV in South Africa

In her keynote address, Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation executive trustee Gugu Motlanthe described GBV as “a deep wound in the South African society – cutting across homes, communities and generations, without stopping”.

“Male dominance is an issue and has reached unacceptable levels,” said Motlanthe.

“It is a crisis – an attack and violation on the dignity of South African women, particularly black women who bear the brunt of cruelty – in a country with the highest recorded GBV and femicide statistics in the world.

‘A deep wound in SA society’

“With a woman murdered in every three hours, statistics are chilling in a country that has declared itself free and democratic. “By the time we leave, some woman somewhere, would have been murdered.

“Where is the freedom for women in this?

“Who is our point of refuge?” For women, GBV was “often coupled with poverty and primarily, lack of access to justice”.

ALSO READ: ‘GBV can’t be a norm in SA’: Minister Chikunga vows justice for Shana Balie [VIDEO]

“Many survivors face economic dependency on their abusers.

“The criminal justice system is too slow and dismissive, with societal norms shaming victims – rather than holding perpetrators accountable.

“Defenceless women are forced to submit to unwanted attention – realities making it almost impossible for many women to break free from cycles of violence and abuse,” she said.

Throw everything at this epidemic of violence

Motlanthe urged the criminal justice system “to throw absolutely everything at this epidemic of violence, brutality and the abuse of women by men”.

She also added: “We need a range of reforms at the family courts to make sure that women and children get a better and more dignified deal. “There is a massive cultural change that is required – particularly on the role of men in our workplaces and communities,” she said.