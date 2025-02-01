Soweto Derby: Chiefs vs Pirates – avoid these traffic routes

Certain roads around the FNB stadium will be blocked off ahead of the much-anticipated Soweto Derby at 3:30pm.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has urged motorists to exercise patience and caution ahead of the Soweto derby between soccer giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

The Soweto derby is expected to take place at the FNB Stadium in Soweto on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 3:30pm.

Traffic system

JMPD’s Xolani Fihla said certain roads around the stadium will be blocked off ahead of the much-anticipated match.

“A contraflow traffic system will be implemented on Nasrec Road. On the northern side of the stadium, it will extend from the N17 traffic circle to Shaft 17 Road, and on the southern side, from Adcock Ingram Avenue to Recreation Road.

“This setup will provide additional lanes heading towards the stadium before the match and away from the stadium after the game. Additionally, a contraflow traffic system will be implemented, when necessary, on other roads in the precinct to alleviate congestion,” Fihla said.

With load shedding back from Friday until Sunday, the power cuts are expected to increase traffic congestion as a number of robots will be out.

ALSO READ: Load shedding is back as Eskom imposes stage 3 power cuts from 5pm on Friday until Sunday [VIDEO]

Road Closures

Soweto Highway will be closed to traffic from 11:00 AM until 7:00 PM between the N1 bridge and Mentz

Street in Booysens and will only be accessible for Rea Vaya bus services. Additionally, Booysens Reserve

Road will also be closed to traffic between Crownwood Road and League Avenue/Nasrec Road, and will be accessible to Park and Ride, VIP ticket holders and accredited media.

Transport options

Fihla said several public transport options will be available for the Soweto Derby at FNB Stadium:

Rea Vaya: Buses will be operating throughout the day, providing convenient access to the stadium from various points across the city, including Park Station for Gautrain commuters.

Minibus Taxis: Available at multiple locations around the city, including major taxi ranks Johannesburg and Soweto.

Park and Ride: This service will be available at various malls and shopping centers, offering a stress-freeway to reach the stadium.

E-hailing & Drop & Go: Designated pickup and drop-off points will be available.

Fihla said the gates opened at 11h30 and the match will kick off at 15h30.

“Spectators are encouraged to arrive early to avoid traffic congestion. We also urge residents living near the FNB Stadium precinct to exercise patience before, during, and after the match, especially after the match when traffic congestion may be significant.”

Alternative routes to avoid the FNB Stadium Precinct

N1 Highway

M1 Highway

N12 Highway

Main Reef Road

Aerodrome Road

Adcock Ingram Avenue

“Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department officers will be on duty to ensure the safety of pedestrians and other road users, enforce traffic regulations, and assist with traffic flow before and after the game.”

Fihla has urged all road users to familiarize themselves with the traffic management measures for the day to plan their routes accordingly.

ALSO READ: Gauteng residents warned to brace for scorching heatwave this weekend