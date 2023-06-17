WATCH: Inside Bontle Modiselle’s Amapiano Workshop in Sweden

By Lineo Lesemane

Choreographer and TV personality Bontle Modiselle is taking Mzansi’s popular dance moves to the international stage.

She posted a video on her Instagram page, giving fans a sneak peek inside her packed Amapiano workshop.

“To lead, to guide, and to teach is the highest honour. Here, trust is given for the respect that is earned,” she wrote.

She said sharing her passion with such a diverse group of people is very special for her.

“Starting from the very beginning. Bounce. Groove. Feeling. The foundation is key. And sharing this with such a diverse group of people is incredibly special. I’ve been so deeply immersed in my experience here. I haven’t had the time to share anything.

“I miss home, but home is with me. I’m a lady on a mission, handling the business, while the curious kid in me won’t stop asking questions. May she never grow old or tired…”

ALSO READ: Grammys to acknowledge Amapiano and SA Hip Hop in new category

About Bontle’s Sweden trip

She jetted off to Stockholm City earlier this month for the Afia Festival, a one-week celebration of South African culture in Sweden.

The festival began on 12 June and will wrap up tomorrow, 18 June.

Bontle’s duties at the festival include teaching workshops, MC duties, and judging a competition.

“To say I am excited is an understatement…From Amapiano to Bhenga to isiPantsula joined by amazing SA talents! Head to the page, see all the details there, sign up, and pull through.

“An honour to export and rep @bontlemodiselledancestudio – Let’s go! Sweden, see you soon. Can’t wait to explore you. Thank you God!” she wrote on social media before jetting off.

Authentic, intimate, and respectful

According to the information on Afia’s website, the festival aims to make everyone feel welcome and find a good way to participate and learn through different activities, which include workshops, lectures, panel discussions, movie screenings, parties, and more.

“We wish for people to dig deeper and understand different perspectives of life, hear each other and accept each other. For us, it is important to keep it authentic, intimate, and respectful so every activity at our program has been thought through and discussed before being brought to reality.”

NOW READ: Q&A with Langa Mavuso as White Star urges South Africans to keep the beat alive