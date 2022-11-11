What is Single’s Day, the new shopping phenomenon taking the world by storm

Citizen Reporter

What started as an unofficial holiday which originated as Bachelor’s Day in China as an anti-Valentine’s Day encouraging people to celebrate their singleness – has now evolved into a full-blown global shopping event.

Despite having earned the name as ‘Single’s Day’ this shopping phenomenon encourages people, no matter what their relationship status, to head to the shops or online portals and spend their hard-earned cash on some discounted treats and gifts for themselves.

While this ‘shopping holiday’ has been around for a couple of years in China and other parts of the world, Laurian Venter, spokesperson at OneDayOnly.co.za, says Single’s Day has now also become a firm favourite on the South African retail calendar and is expected to rival Black Friday in the next few years.

Single’s Day is biggest shopping day of the year globally

Venter attributes Single’s Day’s success to the ever-relevant world of singles who, nowadays, are putting themselves and their needs first – because they can.

She cites a 2021 study, according to which nearly 55% of all men in South Africa were single, a slightly higher percentage than 48% of all women.

“These singles stats are a clear indication of a large populace who possibly have more disposable income when compared to married counterparts. Now, as the effects of COVID wear off, consumers are taking a “me-first” approach and spoiling themselves more often than previously,” she said.

According to Venter, the OneDayOnly.co.za platform has shown a significant uptick since 2019 sales with growth of 450% recorded between 2019 – 2021.

“Globally, Single’s Day is now the biggest shopping day of the year, and in the coming years we can expect it to start contending with Black Friday in South Africa too.”

What to buy on Single’s Day

Popular items bought during this shopping holiday include items like body shaping jeans, fashion, cosmetics, homeware and drinks.

The top items sold on OneDayOnly.co.za on Single’s Day last year included:

Collagen Powder with Vitamin C Calvin Klein Pack of 3 Men’s Low-Rise Trunks The Singleton of Dufftown 12-Year-Old Scotch Whisky Amazon Kindle Durex condoms. During its Lunch Time Deals (1-hour sale) on Single’s Day 2021, OneDayOnly sold thousands of condoms, which perhaps indicates that although Singles may be alone, they are never lonely.

*Compiled by Xanet Scheepers