Tupperware: Best places to get cake Tupperware this festive season

Tupperware is something that feels as though it has always been a uniquely South African thing. There is an unspoken and somewhat universal understanding about Tupperware and it’s use, and given the recent events that unfolded between soccer legend Matthew Booth and his wife, Sonia, many have said they understand why the model-turned-businesswoman felt the way she did.

“I would’ve let this one slide too, until I realised my cake carrier Tupperware was at her house. You don’t mess with a township girl and her Tupperware,” wrote Sonia on Instagram after outing her husband for not only cheating on her but baking his alleged mistress a cheesecake that he did not share with his family.

Taking to social media in reaction to the news, many joked about what an egregious offence the mishandling of her Tupperware was.

I still can't believe Sonia Booth went inside a nyatsi's house, made jokes with the cleaner & fetched her Tupperware – Sonia takes the #cheesecake shame. — Tennis was never ready for Serena (@DailyMmati) November 7, 2022

Sonia Booth driving to her husband’s mistress’s house to fetch her Tupperware, and then leaving it in the middle of the garage for her husband to find when he got home. I LOVE LOVE LOVE a calm unhinged woman! ????????????— Zahira (@zahirarawat) November 7, 2022

Some also pondered about where to get some Tupperware of their own so we rounded up a list of affordable options.

1. Tupperware Cake Taker Round with free kitchen duo – R489

Tupperware cake carrier. Picture: Tupperware.co.za

Although Tupperware is thought to be a type of plasticware, it is actually a brand of plasticware. To some, it is considered to be one of the most prestigious brands in this category.

2. Mason Cash Cake Caddy 24cm – R239

This round Mason cash cake caddy is another, more affordable option for those looking for a plain cake carrier for round cakes.

3. KitchenCraft Living Nostalgia Airtight Domed Cake Tin – R749

Before plasticware was all the rage, tin was the go-to material to store all your baking and other supplies. For those with a little nostalgia, this tin is a cute option to buy for yourself or gift to others.

Tin cake carrier. Picture: yuppiechef.com

Addis is another trusted plasticware brand with durable items that will last quite a while and work wonderfully to suit your needs.

Not all cakes are made round and Just plastics understands this. They also offer a rectangular cake carrier for cakes that have sharper edges.

If you’re looking to do some in-person shopping, you can also check major supermarket chains like Checkers, Game and Pick n Pay hyper for cake carriers and plastic ware (Tupperware) or homeware stores like @home, Mr Price Home, Pep Home and more.

Mason Cash Cake Caddy. Picture: kitchenique.co.za

