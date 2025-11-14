What to watch: Disney’s ‘All’s Fair’ serves glamour, chaos and Kim Kardashian’s questionable acting

Disney’s newest limited series, All’s Fair, arrives with glittering promise, part legal drama, part fashion fairytale, and wholly addictive.

With powerhouse performances, A-list producers, and enough style to fill a runway, it’s the boldest new show on streaming this year.

Something is electrifying about All’s Fair, the new Disney+ series produced by Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Ryan Murphy. It feels like a show born from pure pop-culture alchemy; imagine Sex and the City meeting The People v. O.J. Simpson with a dash of Big Little Lies’s aesthetic perfection.

Kim Kardashian and Niecy Nash in ‘All’s Fair’. Picture: Disney/Ser Baffo

Only four episodes in, and it already feels like Disney’s most grown-up, fashion-forward, and unapologetically dramatic venture yet.

At its core, All’s Fair follows a team of powerful women running a boutique law firm in Los Angeles. They handle celebrity scandals, billionaire divorces, and social media meltdowns with ruthless charm. Glenn Close plays Victoria Hale, the firm’s icy but brilliant senior partner whose wardrobe alone could command a courtroom.

Glenn Close: Fierce and funny

Glenn Close in ‘All’s Fair’. Picture: Disney/Ser Baffo

Close delivers one of her most layered performances in years, fierce, funny, and heartbreakingly human. Her ability to balance power with vulnerability is a masterclass in acting. It reminds audiences why she remains one of Hollywood’s greats.

Then there’s Sarah Paulson, once Murphy’s eternal muse, now proving her talent shines just as brightly beyond his universe.

As Harper Bloom, the firm’s star litigator with a past she’s trying to outrun, Paulson injects depth and tension into every scene.

Her chemistry with Close is magnetic; their verbal duels and unspoken respect feel as intimate as any love story on television.

The world of All’s Fair is drenched in luxury, power suits, and perfectly staged chaos.

The fashion alone is a feast. Think couture courtrooms, designer handbags doubling as evidence, and after-hours strategy sessions that look like Vogue cover shoots.

Costume designer Paula Bradley deserves special mention for creating looks that blend boardroom dominance with runway drama.

Static and stiff acting

Teyana Taylor in ‘All’s Fair’. Picture: Disney/Ser Baffo

If audiences are wondering about Kardashian’s own performance, it’s quite static and stiff.

She looks impeccable and commands the frame visually. However, her delivery feels restrained and mechanical, especially alongside veterans like Close and Paulson.

Still, her presence adds undeniable star power and gives the series a tabloid sparkle that keeps social media buzzing.

Yet, beneath the glitz, the writing has a surprising bite. Each episode tackles themes of feminism, privacy, and the blurred line between personal and professional ambition.

The show’s rhythm —fast, sharp, and a little outrageous —evokes the storytelling magic of Murphy. Though it has a slightly lighter touch.

The influence is undeniable, from the stylised montages to the use of pop music in emotionally charged moments. All’s Fair feels like a cousin to Murphy’s American Horror Story and Scream Queens. Like Ryan, the show knows how to layer suspense, blend camp with real emotion, and keep viewers on their toes.

And yes, it’s impossible not to see shades of Sex and the City and its spin-off And Just Like That… here. All’s Fair captures the kind of wit, fashion, and friendship dynamics that And Just Like That tried to revive. Only here, it actually works.

Feminist feels

Niecy Nash in ‘All’s Fair’. Picture: Disney/Ser Baffo

The dialogue sparkles, the female friendships feel authentic, and the glamour serves the story rather than distracting from it. It’s what that reboot could have been if it had more bite and less nostalgia.

Cameos are another delicious surprise, with celebrity lawyers, real-life designers, and even a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance by Jessica Simpson.

These moments feel organic rather than gimmicky, grounding the show in the very world it’s satirising.

What makes All’s Fair most compelling, however, is its confidence. It doesn’t try to apologise for being stylish or emotional; it owns both.

The series moves effortlessly between courtroom drama and champagne-soaked confession. It reminds us that power and vulnerability are often two sides of the same coin.

Even though Disney has only released three episodes so far, All’s Fair already feels like a certified hit in the making.

It’s a reminder that the platform can produce sophisticated, adult entertainment without losing its sense of spectacle. With Close’s commanding performance, Paulson’s brilliance, and Kardashian-Jenner-level glamour fuelling the production, All’s Fair is not just fair; it’s fabulous.

Verdict: If the next episodes keep up this blend of style and storytelling, Disney might have found its answer to Big Little Lies. Viewers will be more than happy to stay on the case.