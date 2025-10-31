‘Many go through depression’: Inno Morolong on risks of ‘Slay Queen’ lifestyle as Showmax doccie premieres

The five-part series Slay Queen, which premiered on Friday, explores women who pursue the 'soft life' by any means necessary.

Reality star Inno Morolong has opened up about the challenges of the ‘Slay Queen’ lifestyle following the premiere of Showmax’s new documentary series.

The five-part series Slay Queen, which premiered on Friday, explores women who pursue the “soft life” by any means necessary.

The show also features DJ and influencer Cyan Boujee, Amapiano producer Mr JazziQ, and author Jackie Phamotse, amongst others.

Morolong said her participation was driven by a desire to share her story and clear up misconceptions about her public image.

“It was important for me to tell my story in this show because I’m always misunderstood,” she said.

“People always assume the worst, but this documentary allowed me to show my other side — from humble beginnings to where I am today.”

Morolong said she hoped her journey would inspire young women from small towns to believe in their potential.

“I hope my story makes an impact on young girls out there, that if I can make it, they can also make it,” she said.

ALSO READ: ‘I was inspired by the courage of women’: Zion on new Showmax docuseries ‘Slay Queens’

The hidden cost of the ‘Slay Queen’ lifestyle

Speaking about the realities of the slay queen lifestyle, Morolong said it came with financial, emotional, and social pressures that many overlook.

“Some go into debt trying to keep up with the lifestyle. Others get stranded in foreign countries or suffer abuse from blessers. Many go through depression but hide the pain behind a flashy image,” she said.

Morolong said the glamour associated with the lifestyle often masks its hardships.

“It’s not easy being a slay queen. It takes a lot of money and time to maintain that high-standard look,” she said.

She encouraged young women to embrace authenticity and live within their means.

“I would advise young girls to love their natural looks, be happy with the little they have, and know that it’s okay to make an honest living and be a natural beauty.”

NOW READ: Musa Mseleku speaks out after son Mpumelelo robbed by alleged fake police officers [VIDEO]