When rugby royalty meets: Jean Smith and Christine Kruger’s love story

Former Junior Springbok Jean Smith has joined another well-known rugby family through marriage.

Rugby’s elite came together when Jean Smith married the daughter of Jorrie Kruger.

Former Junior Springbok fly-half Jean Smith has tied the knot with Christine Kruger in a wedding that brought together two well-known South African rugby families.

A wedding that brought rugby royalty together

The couple exchanged vows on 25 July 2026 at Bayview Farm in Morgan Bay, surrounded by family, friends and a sizeable gathering of rugby players and coaches.

The picturesque Eastern Cape location was particularly meaningful to Smith because his grandfather built a family holiday home there, giving the wedding a strong connection to his family history.

But the romance also carries an intriguing rugby connection.

Christine is the daughter of former Bulls star Jorrie Kruger, while Jean is the son of former Springbok Franco Smith. Their families have reportedly been close friends for 23 years, so the relationship grew from a longstanding family connection rather than a chance meeting.

The reception reflected the couple’s relaxed approach, with the celebration described as informal and comfortable despite the high-profile sporting families involved.

A rugby dynasty on both sides

Picture: @estefania_romero/Instagram

Jean has rugby running deep through his family tree.

His father, Franco Smith, enjoyed a successful playing career as a fly-half and centre, earning nine Springbok caps between 1996 and 1999. He later established himself as a respected coach, including spells with Benetton, the Cheetahs and Italy before taking charge of Glasgow Warriors.

Jean was born in Treviso, Italy, in 2003 while his father was playing for Benetton. Interestingly, the young Smith began playing rugby in Benetton’s youth system before returning to South Africa to attend the prestigious Grey College in Bloemfontein.

He went on to represent South Africa at the Under-16, Under-18, and Under-20 levels before joining the Sharks.

His career is now taking him back to where it all began.

From Morgan Bay to Italy

In February, Benetton announced that Smith would return to the club on a three-year contract running from July 2026 until June 2029.

The move has an added layer of intrigue because Smith was born in Treviso and is eligible to represent Italy. His return could therefore potentially open another international chapter for the young fly-half.

For now, however, Smith has another major milestone to celebrate.

From a family holiday home in Morgan Bay to a new chapter in Italy, his wedding to Christine has brought together two rugby families whose stories have been intertwined for decades.