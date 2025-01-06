When to book leave in 2025 to get the most days off

Some of these holidays will lead to long weekends, which can be extended by taking leave before or after.

With only 12 public holidays throughout the year, people working in South Africa can get more holidays with their annual leave.

According to the Public Holidays Act, if a public holiday falls on a Sunday, the Monday is also considered a holiday.

“The dates on which Good Friday and Easter Sunday fall are determined according to the ecclesiastical moon. That varies each year, but they fall at some point between late March and late April.”

Some of these holidays will lead to long weekends, which can be extended by taking leave before or after.

ALSO READ: Level 8 warning: Disruptive rain to hit KZN, Gauteng and other provinces

Leave days

Taking seven days in April and May will give you 17 days off if you include weekends.

With Good Friday on 18 April and Family Day on 21 April, taking days off from 2 April to 25 April, 29 April to 30 April and 2 May you will give you 17 days off.

For a needed midyear break, the next longest period will be Heritage Day in September.

As 24 September will be on a Wednesday, one can take the 22 – 23 September and 25 – 26 September, which will produce nine days off.

The 16 December holiday, when the festive season takes off, will fall on a Tuesday this year.

To make the most of the period, take 15 December off up until 24 December on Christmas Eve, resulting in 16 days off from 13 December to 29 December.

ALSO READ: Several injured in N3 Toll road bus crash near Colenso

2025 public holidays in South Africa

These are the full public holidays and what days they fall on:

New Year’s Day – Wednesday, 1 January

Human Rights Day – Friday, 21 March

Family Day – Monday, 21 April

Freedom Day – Sunday, 27 April

Public Holiday – Monday, 28 April

Workers’ Day – Thursday, 1 May

Youth Day – Monday, 16 June

National Women’s Day – Saturday, 9 August

Heritage Day – Wednesday, 24 September

Day of Reconciliation – Tuesday, 16 December

Christmas Day – Thursday, 25 December

Day of Goodwill – Friday, 26 December

NOW READ: Ramaphosa declares Special Official Funeral for Professor Sibusiso Bengu