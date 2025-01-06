Ramaphosa declares Special Official Funeral for Professor Sibusiso Bengu

South Africa’s first minister of education died in December last year at the age of 90.

Bengu served as South Africa’s ambassador to Germany from 1999 to 2003. Picture: X/@LeeLifeseasons

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared that the late Professor Sibusiso Bengu will be honoured with a Special Official Funeral, Category 2.

Bengu also served as South Africa’s ambassador to Germany from 1999 to 2003.

Special official funeral

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said Bengu’s Special Official Funeral Category 2 will be held at the University of Zululand in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

“Proceedings will include ceremonial elements rendered by the South African Police Service (Saps).

“President Ramaphosa has directed that the National Flag be flown at half-mast at flag stations around the country from tomorrow morning, Tuesday, 7 January, until the evening of the funeral,” Magwenya said.

“We will fondly remember him as a dear husband, father, uncle, grandfather, educator, former Minister of Education, and ambassador.”

Career

Born on 8 May 1934 in Kranskop, Natal, Bengu’s career in education began in 1952. He founded Dlangezwa High School near Empangeni in 1969, serving as principal until 1976.

He left South Africa in 1978 to serve as the Secretary for Research and Social Action for the Lutheran World Foundation. Upon his return, he was appointed to the role of Vice-Chancellor of Fort Hare University.

Bengu was appointed minister of education in 1994 under the late former president Nelson Mandela’s leadership.

He oversaw the amalgamation of 17 fragmented education departments into a unified system, introduced Curriculum 2005 to reform the school curriculum, and worked tirelessly to dismantle apartheid’s legacy in education.

Bengu’s political journey included his role as secretary-general of Inkatha ye Nkuleleko ye Sizwe in 1974.

End of an era

The African National Congress (ANC) extended condolences to the Bengu family.

“South Africa has lost a towering figure whose legacy in education, diplomacy, and the liberation movement will endure for generations. Hamba kahle, Ngcolosi, Dlabazane, Shongololo.”

Education activist Hendrick Makaneta said the passing of Bhengu marks the “end of an era of a “towering figure in the country’s journey towards equality and transformation in education.”

“Professor Bhengu will forever be remembered for his unwavering commitment to dismantling the injustices of apartheid education and laying the groundwork for a system rooted in inclusivity, accessibility, and equality.”

Makaneta said Bhengu championed reforms that prioritised the needs of all learners, regardless of their background.

