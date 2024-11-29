‘Silk in the City’ sets the stage for Summer Cup glamour

“Silk in the City” defines this year’s Betway Summer Cup, blending luxury and creativity as guests dazzle with vibrant prints, flowing dresses, and stylish accessories.

There were plenty of thrills at the 2023 Summer Cup. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The Betway Summer Cup, Johannesburg’s premier horse racing and fashion event, returns to Turffontein racetrack in Johannesburg this weekend.

The theme, “Silk in the City”, invites attendees to channel elegance, fluidity and urban sophistication.

As a highlight of the social calendar, the event offers fashion enthusiasts a chance to showcase their creativity, while embracing one of the most luxurious fabrics in the world.

It’s all about making a statement with silk

“Silk is an amazing material, and people can easily get it wrong,” said Themba Dlamini, stylist and founder of the South African Fashion Circle.

“Fashion is supposed to be fun. Play with colours. This should be easy because Africans are big on prints. Designers like Imprint, MaXhosa and Ezokhetho do prints beautifully. Be bold.”

Dlamini also emphasised comfort: “The one thing we always encourage is the importance of being comfortable. You must carry the clothes and not let them carry you.”

Silk styling for women

Picture: iStock

Designer Zamaswazi Nkosi, known for dressing stars such as late actress Connie Chiume and presenter Somizi Mhlongo, suggested embracing vintage classics.

“Flowy dresses are perfect, but avoid long gowns – it’s a day event. Pair your outfit with fascinators or wide-brimmed hats for that race-day flair.”

“For those who want to make a statement, milliner Emelda Gininda of Ndalwenhle recommends making headwear the focal point.

“A bold fascinator or a widebrimmed hat in bright shades adds drama and sophistication.”

Designed by the Ndalwenhle label.

Women can elevate their silk ensembles with:

Bias-cut dresses in jewel tones such as emerald or ruby for a regal touch.

Asymmetric hemlines or cutout designs for a modern edge.

Wide-leg silk trousers paired with matching blouses for an effortlessly chic vibe.

When it comes to footwear, comfort is key.

Swap pencil heels for strappy block heels or kitten heels in metallic shades.

“Low block heels are perfect for standing and walking throughout the day,” said Nkosi.

Urban sophistication for men

Themba Dlamini.

Men can embrace the theme with stylish and practical looks.

“A looser trouser paired with a button-up shirt works well,” Nkosi said. “Add a sports jacket for polish and don’t be afraid to experiment with bright colours or a quality silk shirt with prints.”

Panama hats are a popular choice to complete the look, adding a touch of elegance and practicality.

For footwear, leather loafers or sleek Oxfords in neutral tones strike the balance between comfort and sophistication.

For men’s silk styling, consider:

Silk blazers in bold prints, paired with tailored trousers.

Monochrome silk shirts in pastel shades.

A silk pocket square or tie for a subtle nod to the theme.

Final touches: beauty and grooming

No outfit is complete without flawless grooming.

For women, soft waves or sleek ponytails echo the smooth texture of silk. Pair these hairstyles with dewy skin and a bold lip in shades of red or plum for added drama.

Designed by the Ndalwenhle label.

Men should have neat hairstyles and a subtle sheen on the skin, achieved with moisturisers.

Above all, the Betway Summer Cup celebrates individuality.

“Fashion is about self-expression,” said Dlamini. “Whether you’re draped in silk or incorporating subtle accents, confidence is the ultimate accessory.”