World Sleep Day: Prioritising sleep in a world of hustle and bustle

March 14 is World Sleep Day with the theme being ‘Make sleep health a priority’.

In the fast-paced world of trying to make it to the big time, the importance of sleep is often disregarded as something that slows one down.

In the ’90s US rapper Nas articulated society’s general perception about sleep in one line on the song NY State of Mind when he rapped: “I never sleep, ’cause sleep is the cousin of death.”

By definition sleep is a natural, reversible state of reduced mental and physical activity where consciousness is altered and sensory activity is inhibited.

The part about it being crucial for maintaining good health and well-being is often relegated to the side-line.

March 14 is World Sleep Day and the theme being “Make sleep health a priority”.

“We love this year’s theme,” said South African bed manufacturer Restonic sales executive Dale Harley.

“We spend a lot of time and effort trying to highlight how undervalued sleep tends to be. Sleep can be your superpower – the foundation for physical, mental and psychological health.”

World Sleep Day is organised by the World Sleep Day committee of the World Sleep Society, formerly World Association of Sleep Medicine, since 2008.

ALSO READ: How sleep can impact your health and success

Sleep not a luxury, but a necessity

Author of popular book Why We Sleep professor Matthew Walker highlights shocking statistics, including the fact that getting just five hours of sleep a night can be more damaging to your health than smoking.

Chronic sleep deprivation is linked to serious health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes and even Alzheimer’s disease.

The impact extends to our immune system, which weakens with inadequate sleep, and our cognitive function, which becomes impaired.

Sleep deprivation also takes a toll on mental health. It affects emotional regulation, leads to mood disorders and impairs decision-making abilities.

Mental health professionals are increasingly recognising the critical role sleep plays in preventing and managing conditions like depression and anxiety.

ALSO READ: Struggling to reach your fitness goals? Coach Mmetli Molepo shares tips for staying consistent and motivated

The ripple effect: Sleep and productivity

Lack of sleep doesn’t just affect our health – it’s directly linked to decreased productivity.

Sleep-deprived individuals experience reduced concentration, memory problems and a lack of creativity.

Our ability to perform daily tasks, whether at work, at home or in school, is severely diminished. In an era when productivity is highly valued, sleep is the key to optimal performance, but it’s often neglected.

Civil duty to inform the public: We need sleep

“At Sealy Posturepedic we believe that quality sleep is essential for overall well-being. A supportive mattress plays a crucial role in achieving restful, restorative sleep,” said the brand’s sales director, Riaan Strydom.

“That’s why we’ve dedicated ourselves to creating innovative mattresses that provide the comfort and support needed for deep sleep. Sleep isn’t a luxury – it’s essential for your health and we’re proud to offer products that help make better sleep a reality.”

NOW READ: Gauteng health warns of ‘silent thief’ of sight