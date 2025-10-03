World Smile Day: How the simple act of smiling impact you and those around you

The day is celebrated annually on the first Friday of October. It aims to revive the message of goodwill and positivity.

Travelling in a foreign country where a language you don’t understand is spoken, a simple smile is one of the universal languages that brings warmth to a person.

Friday is World Smile Day, created by artist Harvey Ball in 1999.

The day, which is celebrated annually on the first Friday of October, aims to revive the message of goodwill and positivity.

Ball is also the creator of the popular smiley face graphic picture.

Those who struggle to smile

A survey conducted by the non-profit organisation Operation Smile South Africa (OSSA) has revealed that many people are self-conscious about their smile for various reasons.

39% worry about food stuck in their teeth, 20% about crooked teeth, and 16% dislike their “weird smile” in photos.

It’s one thing to be insecure about spinach stuck between your front teeth, but it’s a more serious issue if you were born with a cleft lip and palate.

“That’s why we work to provide free, life-changing treatment to children around the country,” said Executive Director at OSSA, Sarah Scarth.

The organisation was established in 2006, and in that time it has brought smiles to thousands of faces with the support of a volunteer network of medical specialists and the general public.

One of their patients is a two-year-old named Nzulu from Ramsgate in KwaZulu-Natal. When he turns three in November, the two-year-old will for the first time be able to blow out his birthday candles.

His first two birthdays were spent in the hospital undergoing surgeries to repair his cleft, making this year’s celebration a simple joy that felt unattainable.

“Nzulu’s journey is a testament to the transformative impact of comprehensive cleft treatment, the dedication of volunteers and the power of community in giving children not just a new smile but a brighter, healthier future,” says Scarth.

Interesting facts about smiling

1. Smiling triggers feel-good brain chemicals.

When you smile, your brain releases dopamine, endorphins, and serotonin — the same chemicals that make you feel happy and reduce stress. Even a forced smile can trick your brain into boosting your mood.

2. Smiling lowers your heart rate and blood pressure.

Research shows that smiling can help the body recover from stress more quickly — by lowering your heart rate and calming your nervous system.

3. Smiling boosts the immune system.

Positive emotions, such as happiness and joy (often triggered by smiling), increase the production of antibodies and activate immune cells, helping your body fight off illnesses.

4. It can reduce pain.

Smiling (and laughter) prompts the release of endorphins, the body’s natural painkillers. It can genuinely make you feel better physically.

5. It’s contagious — in the best way.

Thanks to mirror neurons, seeing someone smile often makes us smile too. It fosters a positive feedback loop in social settings, helping to strengthen human connections.

6. People who smile more often are perceived as more approachable, trustworthy, and competent.

Smiling changes how others see you — and how you see yourself.

