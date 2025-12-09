SA DJs steal the spotlight as Babyface prepares for sold-out All White Soul Sessions Concert

South African DJs are taking centre stage at the 2025 All White Soul Sessions Concert, joining Babyface for two nearly sold-out nights.

The All White Soul Sessions Concert is already shaping up to be one of South Africa’s most glamorous year-end events, yet it is the local talent sharing the stage with Babyface that is generating the biggest buzz.

Remoakantse Holdings has confirmed that a powerful line-up of South African DJs will join the R&B legend on 12 and 13 December 2025 at the SunBet Arena, Time Square, transforming the celebration into a proudly local showcase of soulful artistry.

While Babyface’s return to Pretoria is a major highlight, the excitement is being driven by the DJs who will set the mood long before the superstar steps on stage.

Singer-Songwriter Babyface at the Dstv Delicious International Food And Music Festival at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit on 25 September 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture via by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

The line-up includes David Mashabela, DJ Young, Ntombi Meso, Bambo Johnson, Janie Boy, and T-Bose Mokwele.

Each of them brings a distinct flavour, from deep soulful grooves and nostalgic slow jams to contemporary R&B blends that resonate deeply with South African audiences.

Their presence ensures that the event remains rooted in home-grown musical culture, even with an international headliner.

Ntombi Meso, known for her smooth transitions and intimate R&B mixes, is expected to deliver one of the standout sets of the weekend.

Bambo Johnson and Janie Boy, both favourites on the urban nightlife circuit, will bring their high-energy soulful rhythms.

At the same time, radio personality T-Bose Mokwele adds his signature storytelling style behind the decks.

David Mashabela and DJ Young round off the line-up with sets designed to carry guests from early warm-up grooves into full-blown nostalgic euphoria. Together, they position local talent not as supporting acts, but as central pillars of the event.

Adding even more star power to the evenings, Somizi and Sammy Fever will host as official MCs, ensuring the shows are filled with personality, humour, and unforgettable stage moments. Their chemistry and commanding presence are expected to amplify the energy inside the SunBet Arena.

According to Thabiso Mogashwa, Managing Director of Remoakantse Holdings, the public response has exceeded expectations.

He confirmed that 90% of Saturday tickets and 60% of Friday tickets have already been sold, and that both events are on track to sell out.

He noted that the combination of Babyface and South Africa’s finest DJs has created extraordinary excitement among music lovers.

Guests are reminded that the event maintains its traditional all-white dress code, setting the tone for two nights of elegance, sophistication, and soulful nostalgia.

Limited tickets remain available through Webtickets, participating Spar stores, and early booking is strongly advised