‘My heart is full’: Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo celebrate 25 years of marriage

South Africa’s golden couple, Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo mark 25 years of marriage, celebrating love, family, and a remarkable shared legacy.

Media icon Basetsana Kumalo and her husband, renowned businessman Romeo Kumalo, have officially celebrated 25 years of marriage, a milestone that has reminded South Africans why they remain among the country’s most admired power couples.

The pair, who tied the knot in December 2000, commemorated their silver anniversary with a touching Instagram tribute. It quickly captured national attention.

Basetsana, affectionately known as Bassie, shared a heartfelt message reflecting on their journey. “My heart is so full. Yesterday we celebrated our 25th wedding anniversary, and the outpouring of love, prayers, and kindness moved us deeply,” she wrote.

In a beautiful montage showing their relationship from inception, she wrote, ” Today marks twenty-five years of walking side by side as husband and wife, and my heart is full when I think of all that we have built together.

“When I look back, I see a young couple with big dreams, trusting that love, faith, and commitment would carry them. I see seasons that tested us, moments that shaped us, and countless days when your steady presence gave me strength. Through it all, you have been my constant companion, my confidant, and my safe place.

“You have loved me with patience and with honour. You have believed in me even when I doubted myself. You have held our family together with quiet courage. There is a kindness in your spirit that has always anchored me. I treasure the way you lead with humility and the way you stand with our children. You guide them with wisdom that comes from a place of deep care. Your devotion to us knows no bounds.

“As we celebrate this silver milestone, I am reminded that love matures with time. It grows gentler, richer, and more rooted. You have shown me that marriage is not only about grand moments. It is also about the small, everyday acts of devotion that build a life. It is about choosing each other again and again, even as the years change us; I choose you every day.

“Thank you for walking this path with me. Thank you for the laughter, the shared dreams, the prayers whispered in quiet moments, and the strength you have given me in times of trial. Thank you for loving me in ways that words will never fully capture. Thank you for never dimming my light. You celebrate every milestone, big or small.

“My heart remains full of hope for the years ahead. I look forward to the new chapters we will write, the journeys still waiting for us, and the legacy we continue to build with our children. May God keep blessing our union, guiding us with grace and surrounding our home with peace.

“Happy 25th anniversary, my love. I thank the Lord for the gift of your life. May the Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace. I love you 🤍”

The post flooded social media timelines as friends, celebrities, and fans joined in congratulating the couple.

Their union has long been more than just a love story. It is a story of shared ambition, mutual respect, and unwavering partnership. Their commitment to building a lasting legacy is also evident.

From the early days of their marriage, Basetsana and Romeo have supported each other through personal milestones. They also celebrated career breakthroughs and entrepreneurial ventures that have shaped them into a formidable force in South Africa’s business and media landscape.

Basetsana, a former Miss South Africa and one of the country’s most recognised media personalities, has built an influential presence that extends beyond television.

Basetsana Kumalo is the Executive Chairperson of Tswelopele Productions’ Top Billing brand and a driving force behind Tswelopele Productions. This award-winning company produces some of South Africa’s most beloved lifestyle shows. She’s also the CEO of Connect TV.

She is a spokesperson for the Pampers Unicef Tetanus campaign. She is also part of the Unicef Influential Women Circle, a group of powerful businesswomen who raise money to help children in South Africa.

She is also the chairman of the Kuhluka Movement.

Her success in media, philanthropy, and publishing has cemented her status as a trailblazer and a symbol of empowerment. She is an inspiration for women across the continent.

Romeo has likewise carved a remarkable career in telecommunications, business leadership, and strategic investments. Starting in TV and radio, he later moved to the corporate sector.

He served as an executive at Vodacom and earned admiration for his expertise, innovation, and contribution to Africa’s digital growth.

He’s also been on the television show Shark Tank, as one of the Sharks who assess new business pitches.

Today, he manages a successful investment portfolio and remains an influential voice in corporate and entrepreneurial circles.

Together, Basetsana and Romeo have built an empire rooted in success, family values, faith, service, and community.

Their marriage has weathered public scrutiny, changing times, and the pressures of high-profile careers. Yet their bond remains an example of partnership defined by intention, grace, and mutual uplift.

Netizens often praise them for their authenticity and humility, even while navigating life in the spotlight.