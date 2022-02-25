How to give your home a makeover on a budget

Renate Engelbrecht

Who said home makeovers can’t be done if you don’t have budget? With a thrifty attitude and some creativity, you can still transform your home into the space you have been dreaming of.

Here are some home makeover tips to give a go without breaking the bank:

Thrift and upcycle

Claire Cobbledick from Gumtree South Africa says “sanding down and re-staining a dated dining set or adding new hardware and a lick of paint to an old chest of drawers can take pre-owned furniture items from drab to chic in no time.”

You don’t have to buy from expensive retail stores. You can opt for second-hand items and still create statement pieces that are unique to your individual style.

Channel your inner-Picasso

Be creative and make your own artworks to hang on your walls. You will come across numerous DIY art ideas and tutorials online.

If painting or drawing aren’t your forte, you can always stretch out a piece of beautiful fabric in a large frame to one big artwork statement piece for a focal wall.

You’ll also be able to find rather affordable picture frames of various sizes online.

DIY furniture

It’s no secret that furniture is expensive. That is why so many home owners opt for making their own.

Make a bookcase by stacking a couple of apple crates together, sanding and painting them. There are various step-by-step tutorials online on how to make unique furniture pieces – including coffee tables and patio furniture – from wooden pallets.

Paint is home makeover magic

A fresh lick of paint often makes the world’s difference in a space. Applying a few coats of brilliant white interior paint to walls is an easy and often more cost-effective way to bring a fresh new feel to a space.

The same goes for kitchen cupboards. A vibrant pop of colour can instantly transform your kitchen’s entire look and feel, saving you the cost and tension of having to replace cabinets that are actually still in good condition.

It’s in the details

Maintenance goes a long way. A chipped tile or drops of dried paint on the floors may seem unimportant, but it’s these small details that make all the difference to the overall look of a home.

Make notes of things around the house that need mending, replacing or a fresh coat of paint. Look at skirting boards, door handles, cupboard door corners and cornicing on the ceiling.

Giving your home a makeover doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg.

It is possible to have a stylish, contemporary home by being clever with what you buy and where you buy it from.