Are you R87 million richer? Hunt on for SA’s second-highest Lotto jackpot winner

Cheryl Kahla

Are you South Africa’s newest millionaire? The hunt is on for the winner of SA Lottery’s second-highest Lotto jackpot since 2015 – a whopping R89 million.

If you missed out on this one, fret not. An estimated R4 million rand is up for grabs in the next lotto draw on 7 September, with R15 million and R5 million in Lotto Plus 1 and Plus 2.

Lotto jackpot, 3 September 2022

R87 million jackpot nabbed

The lucky player matched all six numbers for a payout of R86,938,411.64, while two other players matched five numbers and the bonus ball for R77,947.20 each.

In addition, 60 players matched five numbers for R4,518.70, and 154 players chose the correct four numbers plus the bonus ball for a payout of R2,200.60.

Did you know that TODAY's estimated #LOTTO jackpot of R86 MILLION is the second highest #LOTTO jackpot since 2015 pic.twitter.com/RV3NQIk4Bg— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 3, 2022

Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 winnings

While the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 jackpots went unclaimed, one lucky LP1 player matched five numbers and the bonus ball for R207,848.10.

Furthermore, a LP2 player won the second tier winnings of R209,797.90.

So, if you haven’t already, you might want to check your ticket right now.

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (03/09/22)!

We have a jackpot winner of R86,938,411! pic.twitter.com/Xd0EKd3pGX— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 3, 2022

What happens when you win the jackpot?

If you’ve bought that lucky Lotto or Powerball ticket via a banking apps, winnings will be deposited directly into our account if the total amount is less than R50,000.

Your bank will reach out telephonically if the winnings exceed R249,000. Anything more than that and you’ll have to visit the nearest Ithuba regional office to process the claim.

Don’t forget your identification document, the printed or digital records of your ticket, as well as your banking details. If everything is in order, you’ll receive the tax-free winnings within 72 hours.

Ithuba says it’s a shock to become wealthy overnight, therefore all winners who bag more than R50,000 are offered free financial assistance and trauma counselling.