Suliman Carrim dodges Madlanga Commission again, citing ill health

Carrim's legal team has informed the commission that he is currently unwell.

Controversial businessman Suliman Carrim has abruptly withdrawn from his appearance at the Madlanga Commission, citing ill health.

Carrim’s legal team informed the commission on Wednesday that he is currently unwell.

Hospital

He was expected to appear before the Madlanga Commission on Thursday, where he was scheduled to continue his testimony.

In April 2026, Carrim was rushed to hospital after suffering a suspected heart attack while at a gym in Johannesburg.

Ill health claims

The commission’s spokesperson, Jeremy Michaels, told journalists that the commission will consider Carrim’s claims of ill health when proceedings resume.

“The last time Mr Carrim was meant to appear before the commission, he couldn’t due to ill health. It seems his condition persists. As far as tomorrow’s proceedings are concerned, we will deal with Mr Carrim’s matter tomorrow morning.”

Witness

Michaels said the commission has another witness.

“The details will be announced, but the commission is continuing with its work tomorrow (Thursday) and Friday certainly.”

Death threats

In March 2026, Carrim’s bid to testify in camera at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry failed following claims of death threats against him.

Carrim filed an application to have his testimony held in camera. However, evidence leader Adila Hassim opposed the application, saying the commission could protect him.

Carrim’s testimony forms part of a broader investigation into alleged corruption and tender rigging.

Cat Matlala

During his testimony, Carrim painted himself as a victim of Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and Brown Mogotsi after investing R10 million in Medicare24 Tshwane District.

He previously told the commission that he invested millions in the company, which secured a R360 million contract with the South African Police Service (Saps).

Carrim also alleged that Matlala, who is currently in custody awaiting trial, owes him R8 million.

He further said that he made payments to alleged Thembisa corruption-accused businessman Hangwani Maumela, the nephew of President Cyril Ramaphosa, on Matlala’s behalf.