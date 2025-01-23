No Janu-worry: Banking app player walks away with over R30m in PowerBall winnings

According to Ithuba, the R33.5 million PowerBall Plus winner purchased their ticket using the Standard Bank app.

Another banking app PowerBall Plus player won over R30 million in the draw on Tuesday, 21 January 2025.

The lucky player managed to match five numbers and a PowerBall in the PowerBall Plus jackpot. The PowerBall jackpot was estimated at R93 million. No one won it, and it has rolled over to Friday with an estimated R100 million up for grabs.

This is the winner for the year after another player won the biggest jackpot so far earlier this month.

Ithuba said the man won the R38.8 Lotto jackpot from the draw on 8 January 2025.

The man checked his winning numbers online and immediately shared the news with his teenage child.

“I immediately shared the news with my child and went to take a bath to calm myself down,” the man told Ithuba.

“My priority is to buy a house and enrol in a business course. While taking care of the essentials, I also want to spoil my child and invest some of the winnings to secure our future. I’m excited to start this new chapter of my life.”

On 26 November 2024, another player won R77.4 PowerBall jackpot after purchasing their ticket through a banking app.

Prizes under R249,000 are automatically deposited into the winner’s bank account linked to the banking app.

For prizes over that amount, winners will receive a call from their respective bank, notifying them of their win. They will be instructed to visit their nearest Ithuba office to claim their prize.

When do South African National Lottery ticket sales close?

Lottery outlets close at 8.30pm on the day of a draw, which takes place at 9pm. The terms and conditions may differ from other service outlets. Visit www.nationallottery.co.za for more information.

How much does it cost to play Lotto?

Lotto entries cost R5 per board including value-added tax (VAT). Lotto Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board. You can also play PowerBall on selected banking apps (T’s & C’s apply).

How to play the PowerBall

PowerBall entries cost R5 per board including VAT. PowerBall Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board.

Visit www.nationallottery.co.za and go to the How to Play section to find out more.

All winners above R50 000 receive free financial and trauma counselling, with all winnings tax-free.

Players must be 18 years or older to play.

Here are the historical winning numbers for PowerBall and Lotto draws.