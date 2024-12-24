Daily Lotto results: Tuesday, 24 December 2024

R650 000 is up for grabs! Here are your winning Daily Lotto results.

While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen cannot take responsibility for any error in the Daily Lotto results. We suggest verifying the numbers on the National Lottery website.

Daily Lotto results for 24 December 2024:

The winning Daily Lotto numbers will appear after the draw. Usually within 10 minutes of the draw. You might need to refresh the page to see the updated results.

00, 00, 00, 00, 00.

How to play Daily Lotto in SA?

If you are buying a ticket in-store:

Pick up a betslip in any lottery store.

Choose five numbers between 1 and 36 or ask for a Quick Pick.

Entries cost R3 each. You can play a max of R150, but you are allowed to play multiple boards.

Select how many consecutive draws you wish to enter, up to a maximum of 10. Leave blank for a single draw.

Take your betslip to the teller to pay for your ticket.

Write your details on the back of your ticket in case you need to claim a prize. If you do not sign your ticket and you lose it, anyone will be able to use it to claim the prize.

If you are playing online:

Set up a lottery account here and make a deposit so you can pay for tickets.

Choose five numbers from 1 to 36 or select ‘Quick Pick’ to generate a random set. Repeat this on as many boards as you want to play.

Decide whether to enter a single draw or multiple draws.

Confirm and pay for your entry.

What time is the Daily Lotto draw?

The Daily Lotto draws take place a little after 9.30pm every evening and you can buy tickets up to 8.30pm.

Is there a winner every day?

Yes. The jackpot prize money is guaranteed to be given away even if no one matches all five numbers. When this happens the jackpot is split between everyone who matches two or more numbers.

