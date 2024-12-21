Lotto and Lotto Plus results: Saturday, 21 December 2024

Here are the latest Lotto and Lotto Plus results for Saturday, 21 December 2024.

The Lotto and Lotto jackpots for Saturday, 21 December 2024 is an estimated R44 million

Lotto: R18 million *estimated

Lotto Plus 1: R35 million *estimated

Lotto Plus 2: R6 million *estimated

Here are the winning Lotto results for Saturday, 21 December 2024:

While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen cannot take responsibility for any error in the Lotto or Lotto Plus results.

We suggest verifying the numbers on the National Lottery website.

Lotto: 00, 00, 00, 00, 00, 00 Bonus: 00

Lotto Plus 1: 00, 00, 00, 00, 00, 00 Bonus: 00

Lotto Plus 2: 00, 00, 00, 00, 00, 00 Bonus:

For more details and to verify the Lotto and Lotto Plus results, visit the National Lottery website.

When do South African national Lottery ticket sales close?

Lottery outlets close at 8:30pm on the day of a draw, which happens at 9pm. The terms and conditions may differ from other service outlets. Visit www.nationallottery.co.za for more information.

You can find the historical winning numbers for PowerBall and Lotto draws here.

How much does it cost to play Lotto?

Lotto entries cost R5 per board including VAT. Lotto Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board. You can also play PowerBall on selected banking apps (T’s & C’s a