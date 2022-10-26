Lotto jackpot: 15th time a charm? You could be SA’s next millionaire

Cheryl Kahla

It’s time to Phanda Pusha Play again, and what better way than bagging a Lotto jackpot 14 draws in the making and becoming SA’s newest millionaire?

The National Lottery is inviting players to “win big” with Wednesday’s draw. This particular jackpot has been rolling over 14 times.

Today’s estimated pot is worth R45 million.

Lotto jackpot, 26 October

Perhaps the 15th draw will be the lucky one? Ithuba says when “jackpots roll over, the amounts grow higher, therefore increasing your possible wealth even more”.

Even though your chances of winning the Lotto are pretty slim, Ithuba has kept to its promise of making new multi-millionaires.

Play LOTTO this Wednesday for an estimated R45 MILLION jackpot and stand a chance to join the multi-millionaires who have won through the National Lottery. BUY your tickets NOW in-store, on https://t.co/2EzNNFzNFn, or the Mobile App, cellphone banking or simply dial *120*7529# pic.twitter.com/CCh4nZ8My2— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 26, 2022

Four Lotto jackpot winners

One lucky player struck gold back in September when they matched the five winning numbers and the Powerball for a grand prize of R19 130 785.60.

Just a few days later, another player matched all six numbers, bagging the R6 463 946.30 Lotto Plus 2 jackpot.

Also in September, a street vendor from Cape Town won a life-changing R86 938 411.64 jackpot after purchasing a manual selection ticket at Shoprite in Durbanville.

He said he usually plays twice a month but went with his gut feeling and only played one Lotto draw. When asked how he would spend the money, he said it was his dream to build a house for his family.

Most recent millionaire

Meanwhile, the winner of the recent R28 million Lotto jackpot – secured with a ticket purchased via the FNB app – stepped forward to claim the prize yesterday.

CONGRATULATIONS to the latest FNB #LOTTOPLUS1 jackpot winner of R28,219,392.25 from the 19/10/2022 draw. Endless possibilities begin this Wednesday when you PLAY #LOTTO for an est. R45 MILLION. PLAY NOW instore, online https://t.co/IjEswNnJDx, cellphone banking or *120*7529#. pic.twitter.com/149CpLLcSg— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 25, 2022

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, hails from Witbank.

Ithuba CEO Charmain Mabuza said the national lottery had been looking forward to “welcoming our newest multi-millionaire”.

Get the Powerball and Lotto results as soon as they are drawn on The Citizen, so you can rest easy and check your tickets with confidence.

Powerball jackpot

In other news, the Powerball Jackpot and Powerball Plus Jackpot now stands at a guaranteed R70 million and R57 million, respectively.

Here are #dividends for the #PowerBall and #PowerBallPLUS​ draw on 25/10/22

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/pqgFcybjNb— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 25, 2022

The next draw takes place on Friday, 28 October. It’s the one draw you don’t want to miss – another roll-over as no players walked away with the prize pot in Tuesday’s draw.

One player, however, bagged R96 146.50 in the PowerBall Plus draw by matching five numbers sans the bonus ball.

Daily Lotto draw

You also stand a chance of winning R450 000 in today’s Daily Lotto Draw. And if you’re already playing, view Tuesday’s results here.

You may just be the lucky player who walks away with R478 150 in today’s draw.

Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (25/10/22):

#DAILY LOTTO: 03, 05, 13, 16, 27



Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/QBh0CzbMzL— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 25, 2022

And if you win the Lotto jackpot?

If you’ve bought that lucky Lotto or Powerball ticket via banking apps, winnings will be deposited directly into our account if the total amount is less than R50 000.

Your bank will reach out telephonically if the winnings exceed R249 000. Anything more than that and you’ll have to visit the nearest Ithuba regional office to process the claim.

Don’t forget your identification document, the printed or digital records of your ticket, as well as your banking details. If everything is in order, you’ll receive the tax-free winnings within 72 hours.

Ithuba says it’s a shock to become wealthy overnight, therefore all winners who bag more than R50 000 are offered free financial assistance and trauma counselling.