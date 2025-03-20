No millionaires in Wednesday’s Lotto draw, but here’s the PowerBall jackpot for Friday’s draw

Friday's PowerBall draw is set to create new millionaires.

Friday’s total PowerBall draw has a guaranteed R107 million in jackpots. The draw will be held just after 9pm, Central African Time(CAT).

PowerBall and PowerBall Plus estimated jackpots:

PowerBall: R67 million

PowerBall Plus: R40 million

The highest amount won in the last PowerBall draw on Tuesday was R212,806.80, which was won by just two people. They managed to do this by matching five correct numbers for the PowerBall draw.

ALSO READ: PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results: Tuesday, 18 March 2025

How to play PowerBall?

To play Powerball, a player chooses five numbers between 1 and 50, followed by a PowerBall number between 1 and 20.

The system also provides a quick pick selection method where it randomly chooses all the numbers on your behalf.

PowerBall tickets are available on selected banking apps, and terms and conditions apply.

Tickets are available for purchase until 8.30pm on draw days (Tuesday and Friday). Tickets can also be bought on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 6am to 11.30pm.

What happens after winning?

Winners receive an SMS from their respective banks with a reference number and further instructions regarding what documents they should take when visiting Ithuba, the national lottery operator.

When a player wins less than R250 000, they get their money directly deposited into their bank account if they had used a banking app to play.

For the players who win more than R250 000, they get referred to Ithuba for a payout. The lottery winnings are tax-free.

Free financial and trauma counselling is given to all winners who win above R50 000.

All players must be 18 years or older.