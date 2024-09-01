Another lucky player walks away with R38 million Lotto jackpot

Players were vying for an estimated overall jackpot of R66 million.

A Lotto player closed off Women’s Month in style by winning R38 million in the Lotto Plus 2 draw on Saturday.

According to Ithuba, one player walked away with R38 million after matching six numbers in the draw. The Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 amounts have been rolled over to Wednesday after no one managed to match all the numbers.

The winner joins another player, who chose to remain anonymous after claiming R100 million from the 3 August draw.

According to Ithuba, this was the second-largest jackpot in the history of the game.

The R100 million jackpot was a result of 25 consecutive rollovers.

“We are overjoyed to celebrate this monumental win with our latest jackpot winner, especially during Women’s Month. The R100 million Lotto jackpot is a life-changing amount, and it is a testament to the excitement and opportunities that the South African Lottery brings to participants across the country,” said Charmaine Mabuza, Ithuba CEO.

“We are proud of the role the National Lottery plays in changing lives for the better, not only for our winners, but for the broader community as well.”

Unclaimed fortune

Meanwhile, Ithuba is calling on players who bought their Lotto tickets won, but are yet to claim their fortunes.

A player who bought their ticket on 19 January 2024 in Louis Trichardt, Limpopo, has won R3.4 million but has yet to claim it.

Ithuba says the ticket will expire on 19 January 2025.

The second player, who has not claimed their winnings, won R640,100 Daily Lotto. The ticket was bought on 5 January 2024 in Carletonville, Gauteng, and will expire on 5 January 2025.

How much does it cost to play Lotto?

Lottery outlets close at 8.30pm on the day of a draw, which happens at 9pm. The terms and conditions may differ from other service outlets. Visit www.nationallottery.co.za for more information.

Lotto entries cost R5 per board including VAT. Lotto Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board. You can also play PowerBall on selected banking apps (T’s & C’s apply).

Visit www.nationallottery.co.za and go to the How to Play section to find out.

All winners above R50,000 receive free financial and trauma counselling, with all winnings tax-free.

Players must be 18 years or older to play.

You can find the historical winning numbers for PowerBall and Lotto draws here.